Star boxer Gervonta Davis arrested for domestic violence before Jan. 7 return

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has taken a detour on his path toward a return to the ring on Jan. 7 after being arrested on charges of domestic violence on Tuesday.

The Athletic was one of the first outlets to report that records from the Broward County, Florida sheriff’s office revealed that Davis, 28, was jailed on charges of “battery — cause bodily harm — domestic violence.”

ESPN reported this morning that no bond has been posted for the WBA lightweight champion and that he is set for a court hearing Wednesday at 8 AM ET. The news comes at an absolutely terrible time as the rising star is set to headline a PBC on Showtime pay-per-view card in Washington, D.C. next Saturday.

Gervonta Davis’ bout against Hector Luis Garcia inside the Capital One Arena is set to be a tune-up bout before a highly anticipated mega-fight with fellow rising star Ryan Garcia early next year.

In Florida, domestic violence is defined as unlawful touching of a “ family or household member. ” If found guilty, the first-degree misdemeanor could see Davis face up to one year in jail or receive twelve months of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Gervonta Davis has been arrested three previously

Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Tuesday’s arrest is unfortunately not the first time Gervonta Davis has had a run-in with the law. It is actually the fifth time since 2017.

In 2017, he was arrested after allegedly punching a friend. The chargers were eventually dropped. The following year, he was jailed after being part of a street fight in D.C. Two years later, he was arrested after a physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend that was caught on video .

In 2021, Davis was hit with over a dozen charges in relation to a hit-and-run incident in November of 2020.

Tuesday morning is just the latest incident for the 27-0 boxing star who is on the verge of becoming one of the long-term faces of the sport. It is unclear if this arrest will have any effect on his matchup next week.

