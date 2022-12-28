ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Serious injuries reported on I-691 crash in Southington

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A portion of Interstate 691 West in Southington was shut down Wednesday morning for a two-car crash with serious injuries, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A 42-year-old Meriden man driving a Kia Rio was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane on I-691 West near Exit 4 around 6:45 a.m. due to tire damage from a previous collision when a 49-year-old Meriden man driving a Nissan Pathfinder collided with the back of his vehicle, state police said.

The Kia was projected forward into a cable barrier on the left side of the highway. The Nissan spun out of control and came to a final rest in the left lane facing east toward oncoming traffic.

The Nissan driver was transported to The Hospital of Central Connecticut for suspected minor injuries, state police said. The Kia driver was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury after sustaining serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue at Troop I at 203-393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov .

