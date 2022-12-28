ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WATCH: MSP, BCPD provide update on officer-involved shooting in Bedford Twp.

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Michigan State Police and the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) gave an update Wednesday morning on the shooting involving two Battle Creek officers and a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend on Christmas Day.

Battle Creek police were called to the home on North Birdsall Drive in Bedford Township twice the evening of Dec. 25 — both times by a woman claiming her boyfriend had assaulted her.

At first he left before police arrived. The second time she called, the man was making suicidal statements and had a knife.

Officers were in the area on an unrelated call and got to the home in seconds, finding the pair arguing in the backyard. As they got closer, officers say the man pulled out a hand gun.

He was told to put it down before two officers fired five shots, hitting him twice in the torso. No one else was hurt.

Police say a fake revolver and two knives were found on the man when officers started first aid.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition; the officers were placed on administrative leave, and the investigation was handed over to Michigan State Police.

Watch the news conference here:
**GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING**

MSP, BCPD provide update on officer-involved shooting in Bedford Twp.

BCPD submitted body camera video of the incident to YouTube:

Comments / 0

 

