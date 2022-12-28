Teresa Giudice Vows To Avoid “Toxicity” In 2023 Amid Feud With Brother Joe Gorga

The feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga , is a staple on the Real Housewives of New Jersey . Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga , didn’t attend Teresa’s nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas . A rumor that Melissa allegedly cheated on Joe was dropped at the filming of the RHONJ finale just days before the wedding .

Teresa claimed shortly after her wedding that she was “fine” with her brother skipping the celebration. “I’m all about that. … I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there,” she stated.

Teresa told People that she is planning to avoid one thing in 2023. “Toxicity, definitely toxicity,” she stated. Good luck with that!

Louie and Teresa are planning a burning ritual. “We’re going to go to a place where there’s a little fire, and everyone’s going to have pieces of paper, and we’re going to write down some things we want to let go of in 2022, burn it and let it go, walk away holding hands, don’t look back,” Louie explained.

“And you can manifest what you want in 2023. We’ve done that before … I just want peace, love, happiness, and health,” Teresa stated. “Life is short, it’s very valuable, so you have to value the time that you have on this Earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes, people that are happy for you.”

RHONJ viewers know that Teresa stated that Melissa blindsided her by coming on the show. Melissa claimed that Teresa was aware that she and Joe were joining the cast.

“Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV. It happened [in the] third season. Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam,” Teresa remarked. “I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back. The reason why I still talk about it now, and it’s been 10 years, is because it was very traumatic,” she added.

Teresa continued, “I come from a small family, and we were really close. And then for something like this to happen, it was really hard for me to deal with. I always tried to keep the peace and that’s why I kept my mouth shut for a lot of years… because my parents, they lived for me and my brother … for anything bad to happen afterwards, it’s heartbreaking.” She added, “No parents want to see their children fighting.”

“But now, unfortunately, my parents are not here anymore. So, I’m going to do what’s good for my family, good for me, good for my children,” she said. “And I just want peace. And that’s why any toxicity, [I have to] keep it out, unfortunately.”

Louie has Teresa’s back in this family feud. “To see the closest people around [her] have been gas lighters and manipulators. I’ve heard it firsthand and it’s actually disgusting,” he stated. “I’m not going to take your s— anymore. You all play these games with her, right? And now she’s got a man in her life that’s not going to let you do that anymore,” Louie added.

Filming Season 13 was particularly difficult for Teresa . She explained, “You’re going to have to watch to see how it plays out, but it was a very hard season for me. Very painful. I’m just saying, it’s hard to be on a reality show with your family. It’s not something I signed up for,” she added.

While Melissa had a faint glimmer of hope that watching this season would mend the family rift, it seems like she is the only one. Teresa has no desire to reconcile with her brother, and it sounds like Louie feels the same way.

[Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]

