ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIA51_0jwWoZkV00

A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin.

Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.

Monroeville police said from October through December of this year, Neubauer was responsible for the theft of at least 15 vehicles, according to the complaint. They are investigating 92 fraudulent rental contracts for a total loss of more than $617,000.

Investigators said they expect as many as 30 more vehicles to have been stolen by the conclusion of their audit. They said Neubauer would rent cars for a month at a time for $1,000, then send the same cars out again without AVIS collecting any proceeds.

The report states that vehicles rented fraudulently by Neubauer include a vehicle that was used in a carjacking in Pittsburgh, one that was used in the theft of at least 35 catalytic converters in Uniontown and North Huntingdon, and at last three that were involved in high speed pursuits with Monroeville police.

Neubauer is charged with forgery, theft, criminal conspiracy - theft, possession, possession with intent to deliver, tampering with records and unlawful use of a computer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

A representative for AVIS said that since the investigation is ongoing, the company can’t comment, but they are assisting authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blCL3_0jwWoZkV00

‘I’m lucky to even call him a friend’: Steelers fans remember Franco Harris as kind, ‘the best’

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Harold Hoffman
3d ago

give her and the company the maximum sentence ocording to the law no home confinement or probation they violated the public citizens trust and poisonings people very sad and Any One that codones this discuting practice and unethical behavior needs to go to jail and prison

Reply(2)
5
Jason Pro
3d ago

she was the only employee that could read and sign her name real deal it's happening all over the US

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Police: Sewickley Township man fought with troopers

A Sewickley Township man is behind bars after state police said he fought with troopers during his arrest Wednesday, fled into a nearby creek and vomited in the back of a patrol unit, according to court papers. Victor J. Ford, 38, is facing numerous charges including robbery, strangulation, aggravated assault...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

FBI: New Kensington bank robbed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Avis car rental employee accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Monroeville is facing charges and is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles out of an Avis rental car location where she was a ren in exchange for cash and drugs.Police say that 40-year-old Jackie Neubauer is a former car rental employee for four Avis locations, including the location along William Penn Highway in Monroeville. Neubauer is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin.  She was fired earlier this month after the fraudulent transactions were discovered.Police say that Neubauer admitted to accepting heroin from people who rented cars using fake drivers licenses, names, addresses, and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 shot in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot Friday in Homewood.Allegheny County 911 said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Race Street. Both victims were taken to local hospitals. Officials say one of the two suffered a graze wound. The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH

State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
PLUMVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
HOMER CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County stories of the year in 2022

Was it a dog or a wily coyote? That was a question on people’s minds in January, when a mangy 37-pound canine was found by a Fairfield woman. It was cared for at a Mt. Pleasant Township wildlife rehabilitation center until it escaped. DNA tests ultimately confirmed it was...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pardoned drug offender arrested again after being caught selling cocaine

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A convicted drug offender who was pardoned by outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, has once again been arrested for drugs. Undercover agents said they found Corry Sanders selling cocaine last month in McKeesport. They found him selling cocaine on two separate occasions, once from his car and a second time from inside his barbershop. Two years ago, Wolf pardoned Sanders from a drug conviction that dated back to the 90s after a unanimous recommendation by the state's pardon board. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
kool1033fm.com

PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER INCIDENT IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

A Punxsutawney woman was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment for an incident that was reported on Tuesday morning in Young Township of Jefferson County. Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a female being combative in the emergency room at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. According to authorities 55...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wtae.com

Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
114K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy