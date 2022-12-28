Olga “Pat” Sanborn (nee Pampanin), 97, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.



Born in Clifton to the late Joseph and Jenny Pampanin, she summered and lived in Point Pleasant Beach before moving to Point Pleasant in 2001.



Pat worked as a meter maid and crossing guard for the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department and also as a waitress at Rudy’s Restaurant. She was active in local politics and with Point Pleasant Beach Little League. She served on the Ocean County Election Board; volunteered at Point Pleasant Hospital; was past-president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Point Pleasant B.P.O. Elks, Lodge 1698; and was a former Auxiliary member of Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company, No. 2.



She loved partying with her family and going fluke fishing on their boat. She also enjoyed traveling by car across country, many cruises, and attending the gym three days a week, well into her 80’s.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Sanborn; sister, Elsie DaBrowsky; and brother, Bart Pampanin.



Pat is survived by her son, Richard Sanborn and his wife, Patricia of Point Pleasant, daughter, Claire Battistus of Point Pleasant, daughter, Karen Roy and her husband, Rick of Lebanon, PA, and son, Edward Sanborn and his wife, Dana of Palmyra, PA. She is also survived by her 102-year-old sister, Adeline DeLotto; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.



A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, January 8 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Point Boro First Aid/EMS Squad http://www.squad35.org

Tributes and condolences are welcome at http://www. pableevertzfuneralhome.com