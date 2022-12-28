Despite entering SEC play with only one loss and a top-10 ranking, the Arkansas basketball team fell just short in a 60-57 heartbreaker at LSU on Wednesday. Not only was it the first true road game for all of the freshmen on the roster, but it was also the first SEC road experience for everyone on the team not named Davonte Davis or Kamani Johnson. Add in the fact that the game was played in front of a rowdy LSU crowd, and it was truly trial by fire for the Razorbacks.

