Lima, OH

hometownstations.com

A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night

LIMA, OH (WLIO) -The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say there are no suspects...
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Fletcher faces endangering children, involuntary manslaughter

GREENVILLE – Ashlee R. Fletcher charged with endangering children and involuntary manslaughter. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Fletcher, 38, of Greenville is a known suspect in the murder trial of Corey Fleming. She appeared in court Wednesday for additional charges that have been brought to light: endangering children, a felony of the third degree and involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Garber picked up on felony warrant, methamphetamine recovered

Bellefontaine Police and medics were called out to a residence in the 100 block of West Buckingham Avenue Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities located Amanda Garber, 40, at large, sleeping in a back room. Garber was uncooperative and claimed she was fine, but she was just...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
hometownstations.com

Television actor arrested in Lima on misdemeanor charge of domestic violence

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An actor on the popular Disney show, "That's So Raven" was arrested Thursday in Lima on a charge of domestic violence. 35-year-old Orlando Brown was booked into the Allen County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. According to the Lima Police Department, they were called out to a home on Baxter Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday for a reported fight in progress and they took Brown into custody. He is staying in Lima with relatives. It is unknown when he will have a video arraignment on that charge.
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police arrested a man Wednesday for domestic violence after he reportedly kicked a woman and threatened to throw her down the stairs. Jared Smith, 19, of Bowling Green, was taken to Wood County Jail. Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. of a domestic violence incident in progress...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WANE-TV

FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28

Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Several local missing items returned

These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
whbc.com

Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
VAN WERT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bucyrus traffic stop turns into drug bust

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bucyrus turned into a drug bust, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reported that at 4:05 p.m., it joined the Bucyrus Police Department in pulling over a vehicle on East Oakwood Avenue near the intersection of Faustina Avenue. The driver, Aubrey […]
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Fostoria said they found the body of a 92-year-old woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve. Officers began searching for Joan Bauders, 92, after they responded to a welfare check on the grounds of the Good Shepard Nursing Home in Fostoria, according to a news release. Officers found the door to her residence open with the lights on but she wasn’t inside, they said.
FOSTORIA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Hit and run suspect causes crash

PIQUA — A report of a “vehicle into a building” ended with a serious three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Miami County Communications Center dispatchers sent Piqua Police to the area of High and Broadway Streets around 9:30 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing a vehicle crash into a nearby building.
PIQUA, OH

