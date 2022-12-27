Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Outpouring of support shows Sidney a ‘pretty good place at its heart,’ fire victim says
SIDNEY — An outpouring of support in the form of money, clothes and kind words has convinced one of the victims of Tuesday night’s house fire on South Miami Avenue that the city of Sidney “is a pretty good place at its heart.”. The fire, which remains...
hometownstations.com
A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night
LIMA, OH (WLIO) -The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say there are no suspects...
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
Daily Advocate
Fletcher faces endangering children, involuntary manslaughter
GREENVILLE – Ashlee R. Fletcher charged with endangering children and involuntary manslaughter. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Fletcher, 38, of Greenville is a known suspect in the murder trial of Corey Fleming. She appeared in court Wednesday for additional charges that have been brought to light: endangering children, a felony of the third degree and involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree.
hometownstations.com
Florida man pleads not guilty to five counts of vehicle homicide in Shelby County
Shelby County, OH (WLIO) - A Florida man is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide in Shelby County after he allegedly operated a vehicle and caused the death of five people this past Christmas Eve. A complaint filed in Sidney Municipal Court states that Dayren Rocubert on or about December...
peakofohio.com
Garber picked up on felony warrant, methamphetamine recovered
Bellefontaine Police and medics were called out to a residence in the 100 block of West Buckingham Avenue Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities located Amanda Garber, 40, at large, sleeping in a back room. Garber was uncooperative and claimed she was fine, but she was just...
hometownstations.com
Television actor arrested in Lima on misdemeanor charge of domestic violence
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An actor on the popular Disney show, "That's So Raven" was arrested Thursday in Lima on a charge of domestic violence. 35-year-old Orlando Brown was booked into the Allen County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. According to the Lima Police Department, they were called out to a home on Baxter Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday for a reported fight in progress and they took Brown into custody. He is staying in Lima with relatives. It is unknown when he will have a video arraignment on that charge.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police arrested a man Wednesday for domestic violence after he reportedly kicked a woman and threatened to throw her down the stairs. Jared Smith, 19, of Bowling Green, was taken to Wood County Jail. Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. of a domestic violence incident in progress...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
peakofohio.com
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
peakofohio.com
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
whbc.com
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
Bucyrus traffic stop turns into drug bust
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bucyrus turned into a drug bust, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reported that at 4:05 p.m., it joined the Bucyrus Police Department in pulling over a vehicle on East Oakwood Avenue near the intersection of Faustina Avenue. The driver, Aubrey […]
13abc.com
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Fostoria said they found the body of a 92-year-old woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve. Officers began searching for Joan Bauders, 92, after they responded to a welfare check on the grounds of the Good Shepard Nursing Home in Fostoria, according to a news release. Officers found the door to her residence open with the lights on but she wasn’t inside, they said.
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
Semi driver facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after deadly Shelby Co. crash
SHELBY COUNTY — The driver of a semi-trailer involved in a crash on Christmas Eve that killed four people is now facing vehicular homicide charges. On the morning of Dec. 24, Ohio State Highway patrol was called to an accident involving three vehicles on I-75 in Franklin Township. An...
Police: Suspect fleeing scene of crash involved in second crash; 2 people hospitalized
PIQUA — UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. A suspect who fled the scene of an accident was later involved in a second crash that sent them and another driver to the hospital, Piqua police say. Officers were dispatched to a report of an accident involving a black pickup truck that had...
miamivalleytoday.com
Hit and run suspect causes crash
PIQUA — A report of a “vehicle into a building” ended with a serious three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Miami County Communications Center dispatchers sent Piqua Police to the area of High and Broadway Streets around 9:30 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing a vehicle crash into a nearby building.
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
Comments / 1