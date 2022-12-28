ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?

This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations

Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
parenthoodandpassports.com

Pennsylvania with Kids | 18 FUN Family-Friendly Things to Do in Pennsylvania This Winter

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As wintertime arrives in Pennsylvania, you may be at a loss when it comes to ideas for traveling with children to the Keystone State. However, you’ll be glad to know there are many iconic family-friendly places to visit that will keep you and your kids entertained. With an array of fun things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy – even when the bitter cold winter months set in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Western Pa. to get new, upgraded Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak is upgrading a select portion of its fleet and Western Pennsylvania passengers will benefit. The Pennsylvanian line — which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and connects to Philadelphia and New York — will be getting new Amtrak Airo trains. These new, modern trains are coming to 14 Amtrak routes and will begin debuting in 2026.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Recapping 2022 trips — On The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In these last few days of 2022, we are reflecting on the year that was. Looking back on his stops along the Pennsylvania Road reminded Jon Meyer how special our part of the state really is. Check out WNEP on our YouTube channel. See the link...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/AP) — On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, New York, to support snow-clearing efforts there. More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and […]
BUFFALO, NY
yourerie

Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in...
MOSCOW, ID
wkok.com

COVID Update: Over 200 New Statewide Hospitalizations

HARRISBURG – Released Wednesday, the state Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update details a significant drop in the number of new cases we’ve come to expect here in The Valley and statewide. In stark contrast though, more than 200 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized this past week and another Northumberland County resident died from the disease.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
