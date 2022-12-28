Read full article on original website
Related
Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?
This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
New Year’s Eve; pork & sauerkraut; people to watch: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. High: 54; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today & Sunday; rainy on Saturday. 23 in ‘23: We’ve pulled together a list of 23 Pennsylvanians that will (probably) grab our attention in the year ahead. Out with the old: Here’s...
billypenn.com
Raise a hat, drop a bologna: All the weird objects Pa. lifts and lowers on New Year’s Eve
Every year, millions tune in from around the world on Dec. 31 to watch a massive, sparkly ball come down from the sky in Times Square. Most of those viewers probably don’t know that at the same time, a collection of much more… unique objects descend from the heavens in the cities and towns of a neighboring state.
leisuregrouptravel.com
3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations
Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
Frozen pipes; store closings; gas prices: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy. Frozen houses: The Christmastime storm that brought single-digit temperatures to central Pa. left many without power. That led to frozen pipes, burst pipes and property damage in many homes. And winter has only just begun.
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
parenthoodandpassports.com
Pennsylvania with Kids | 18 FUN Family-Friendly Things to Do in Pennsylvania This Winter
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As wintertime arrives in Pennsylvania, you may be at a loss when it comes to ideas for traveling with children to the Keystone State. However, you’ll be glad to know there are many iconic family-friendly places to visit that will keep you and your kids entertained. With an array of fun things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy – even when the bitter cold winter months set in.
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Level as New Cases Fall, Hospitalizations Rise
Centre County remained at the low COVID-19 community level for the 15th consecutive week as new cases fell and hospitalizations linked to the virus saw an uptick locally and statewide, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. For the third consecutive week, only one...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state system universities try to rein in student costs to reverse enrollment losses
The promise of a new $90 million science hall, suite-style dorms and a scenic oak grove aren’t bad selling points for a public university. But these days, Indiana University of Pennsylvania can trumpet something else that might have seemed unlikely not long ago: It’s noticeably less expensive. The...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
Western Pa. to get new, upgraded Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak is upgrading a select portion of its fleet and Western Pennsylvania passengers will benefit. The Pennsylvanian line — which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and connects to Philadelphia and New York — will be getting new Amtrak Airo trains. These new, modern trains are coming to 14 Amtrak routes and will begin debuting in 2026.
WNEP-TV 16
Recapping 2022 trips — On The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In these last few days of 2022, we are reflecting on the year that was. Looking back on his stops along the Pennsylvania Road reminded Jon Meyer how special our part of the state really is. Check out WNEP on our YouTube channel. See the link...
WNEP-TV 16
Tracking heating costs in Pennsylvania
Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania, but what about home heating costs? Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer breaks down the numbers.
Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/AP) — On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, New York, to support snow-clearing efforts there. More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and […]
yourerie
Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in...
Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania
"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?" Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.
wkok.com
COVID Update: Over 200 New Statewide Hospitalizations
HARRISBURG – Released Wednesday, the state Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update details a significant drop in the number of new cases we’ve come to expect here in The Valley and statewide. In stark contrast though, more than 200 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized this past week and another Northumberland County resident died from the disease.
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0