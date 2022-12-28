Read full article on original website
NBC New York
VanEck Is Winding Down Its Russia ETFs After Invasion Froze U.S. Investing in Moscow
VanEck is liquidating its Russia-centric exchange-traded funds after the ongoing war in Europe has effectively severed the Russian market from Western investors. Russia ETFs plunged after the country's army invaded Ukraine. Moscow's stock market was closed temporarily, and ongoing sanctions mean that major stocks like Gazprom still cannot be traded in the West, creating liquidity concerns for the funds.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
NBC New York
European Markets Close Higher After Clawing Back Earlier Losses
LONDON — European markets closed higher Thursday as investors assessed a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.7%, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Most sectors and major bourses were up, with tech stocks adding 2% to lead gains. Mining stocks bucked the trend and dropped 0.4%.
NBC New York
Money Managers Are Hopeful About the Stock Market in 2023. How They Plan to Invest
A new CNBC poll finds investors are generally feeling upbeat about the market next year. They're also optimistic about inflation easing, but they are worried about the Fed. More than 6 out of 10 said they have lost confidence in Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite this year's market havoc, investors...
NBC New York
Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008
Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds, Fed Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday as investors weighed recession risks and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the new year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by 6 basis point at 3.826%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped below the flat line to 4.357%. Yields...
NBC New York
Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NBC New York
Trump's Tax Returns Shed Light on Offsets and Foreign Accounts
Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
The Observer view on how Britain’s crises can be fixed by a shift in political culture
Last year will be remembered as the most turbulent for the global economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove an enormous increase in global energy prices, which led to inflation spiking across the world. And 2023 will be tougher still for many Britons; it will be a year of falling real pay at a time when the cost of essentials has never been higher.
NBC New York
Highly Immune Evasive Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant Is Quickly Becoming Dominant in U.S. as It Doubles Weekly
The Covid omicron XBB.1.5 variant has nearly doubled in prevalence over the past week and now represents about 41% of new cases in the U.S., according to CDC data. XBB.1.5 is highly immune evasive and appears to bind better to cells than other members of the XBB omicron subvariant family.
NBC New York
Bahamian Regulator Says It Seized $3.5 Billion of FTX Crypto Assets for ‘Safekeeping'
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it moved $3.5 billion from FTX's Bahamian subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets, into its own digital wallets. The watchdog said the funds are being held on a "temporary basis" until it is directed by the country's Supreme Court to deliver them to customers and creditors, or to liquidators.
NBC New York
Here's Where Covid Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing
BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
NBC New York
Singapore Is Set to Hike Its Goods and Services Tax in January. Here's How It Will Work
On Jan. 1 2023, Singapore will raise its goods and services tax, otherwise known as the GST, from 7% to 8%. Singapore's next GST hike will take place on Jan. 1, 2024, when the GST will be raised from 8% to 9%. Middle-income Singaporeans could be the most affected by...
