NBC New York

VanEck Is Winding Down Its Russia ETFs After Invasion Froze U.S. Investing in Moscow

VanEck is liquidating its Russia-centric exchange-traded funds after the ongoing war in Europe has effectively severed the Russian market from Western investors. Russia ETFs plunged after the country's army invaded Ukraine. Moscow's stock market was closed temporarily, and ongoing sanctions mean that major stocks like Gazprom still cannot be traded in the West, creating liquidity concerns for the funds.
NBC New York

European Markets Close Higher After Clawing Back Earlier Losses

LONDON — European markets closed higher Thursday as investors assessed a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.7%, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Most sectors and major bourses were up, with tech stocks adding 2% to lead gains. Mining stocks bucked the trend and dropped 0.4%.
NBC New York

Money Managers Are Hopeful About the Stock Market in 2023. How They Plan to Invest

A new CNBC poll finds investors are generally feeling upbeat about the market next year. They're also optimistic about inflation easing, but they are worried about the Fed. More than 6 out of 10 said they have lost confidence in Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite this year's market havoc, investors...
NBC New York

Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008

Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds, Fed Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday as investors weighed recession risks and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the new year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by 6 basis point at 3.826%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped below the flat line to 4.357%. Yields...
NBC New York

Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NBC New York

Trump's Tax Returns Shed Light on Offsets and Foreign Accounts

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
The Guardian

The Observer view on how Britain’s crises can be fixed by a shift in political culture

Last year will be remembered as the most turbulent for the global economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove an enormous increase in global energy prices, which led to inflation spiking across the world. And 2023 will be tougher still for many Britons; it will be a year of falling real pay at a time when the cost of essentials has never been higher.
NBC New York

Here's Where Covid Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing

BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.

