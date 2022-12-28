ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man shot in groin during dispute inside Queens deli, gunman sought

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a gunman who allegedly shot a man during a dispute inside a Queens deli on Christmas Day, according to authorities.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., a 24-year-old man was engaged in a verbal dispute with the suspect inside of the Gourmet Deli & Grill located at 106-59 Guy R Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica.

The suspect then displayed a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim in the groin area.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled westbound on foot towards 160th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

