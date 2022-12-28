ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Should all elected officials be required to show tax returns?

By U-T Letters
 3 days ago

I propose the following amendment to the U.S. Constitution: No person shall serve in the legislative branch, the executive branch or the judicial branch who shall not have submitted six years of tax returns one year prior to entering office.

Gerry Nance

Carlsbad

What about all those other rich leaders?

Re “ Congressional panel votes to release Trump’s tax returns to public ” (Dec. 20): I don’t care about Donald Trump’s tax returns.

I care about the tax returns of people making $180,000 a year in Congress becoming millionaires.

Bernard Plent

Clairemont

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

