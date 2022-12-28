ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Americans could get a tax refund shock next year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions

The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Fortune

6 things to check off your tax to-do list before 2022 ends

The clock is running out to make big tax-saving moves for 2022. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (3) Many people avoid thinking about taxes until the April deadline rolls around each year. But by then it may be too late to take advantage of the top strategies to cut down your tax bill—or get a bigger refund.
OHIO STATE
CNBC

'Don't wait' to make this year-end move that could help cut your tax bill, says CPA

With just over a week of trading left, 2022 is shaping up to be a gnarly year for investors. Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 has surrendered about 19%, and, depending on what you hold, your portfolio could look worse. If you bought Tesla stock at the start of the year, for instance, you're down more than 64% on the trade, as of Dec. 22.
TheStreet

Five Last-Minute Tax Deductions Before December 31

2022 has been a bumpy ride for Americans, with a roiling economy, angst over viruses, surging numbers of layoffs, a lackluster stock market,, and a general downward tilt in consumer confidence. Weary U.S. adults may not be in the mood for it, but the end of the year represents a...
The Hill

IRS funding, child tax credit will be top issues in 2023

Divided government is likely to make for a slower year on tax policy in 2023 as a GOP House that wants to go after the IRS runs into a Democratic administration and Senate that has very different ideas on taxes.  After two years of tax policy being at the center of major legislative vehicles, the…
Gizmodo

IRS Delays Venmo and PayPal Tax Increase by One Year

PayPal, Venmo, and other cash app users who depend on digital payment platforms for business transactions can breathe a temporary sigh of relief. The Internal Revenue Service has delayed the implementation of a tax code change that would’ve mandated declaration of any exchanges over $600 by one full year, according to a Friday news release.
msn.com

How to make use of tax-loss harvesting to lower your tax bill

After three straight years of positive gains, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) is set to close 2022 down roughly 20%. For investors looking to offset any realized capital gains throughout 2022, this year's market nosedive could work in their favor. “Anything that's considered capital gain could be potentially offset with capital...
smallbiztrends.com

IRS Announces 2023 Mileage Reimbursement Rate

The release of the 2023 standard mileage rate from the IRS reveals the rate is going up. The new standard mileage rate for 2023 is 65.5 cents per mile. That is a 0.3-cent increase from the 2022 standard mileage rate adjustment the IRS announced earlier this year as a means of combatting inflation and higher gasoline costs.
abovethelaw.com

Having No Will At All Might Prevent Fights Over Your Assets After You Die Better Than An Estate Plan

As 2022 comes to a close, take a moment to remember the big things. For instance, that we are all going to die someday. Statistics tell us that “someday” is a lot closer than many of us imagine. The United States just suffered the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy since the early 1920s. We Americans can now only look forward to about 76.1 years from birth — which puts life expectancy at its lowest level since 1996 (this was so long ago that we had only that year completed taking the lead out of gasoline).

