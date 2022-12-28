Read full article on original website
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
Americans could get a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
Expecting a Tax Refund in 2023? You Should Know About These 10 Tax Changes
Tax season is quickly approaching -- you can officially file your federal tax returns the last week in January -- and now's a great time to get organized. One way to get started is by brushing up on this year's key tax changes that are likely to impact the size of your tax refund.
Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions
The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
IRS says your tax refund could be smaller in 2023 – here's why
The Internal Revenue Service warned that tax refunds could be smaller in 2023 due to a lack of stimulus checks delivered by the federal government this year.
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
6 things to check off your tax to-do list before 2022 ends
The clock is running out to make big tax-saving moves for 2022. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (3) Many people avoid thinking about taxes until the April deadline rolls around each year. But by then it may be too late to take advantage of the top strategies to cut down your tax bill—or get a bigger refund.
'Don't wait' to make this year-end move that could help cut your tax bill, says CPA
With just over a week of trading left, 2022 is shaping up to be a gnarly year for investors. Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 has surrendered about 19%, and, depending on what you hold, your portfolio could look worse. If you bought Tesla stock at the start of the year, for instance, you're down more than 64% on the trade, as of Dec. 22.
Five Last-Minute Tax Deductions Before December 31
2022 has been a bumpy ride for Americans, with a roiling economy, angst over viruses, surging numbers of layoffs, a lackluster stock market,, and a general downward tilt in consumer confidence. Weary U.S. adults may not be in the mood for it, but the end of the year represents a...
Still missing your tax refund? The IRS will soon pay you 7% interest
Taxpayers still waiting to receive their 2021 tax refund will soon be paid 7% interest on the money by the Internal Revenue Service – but the money is taxable.
Full list of IRS changes to expect in 2023 including tax credit cuts – how to avoid a bill shock
A NEW year typically brings with it a raft of tax changes - and 2023 is no different. From reductions in tax credits to a boosted standard deduction, we round up all the changes affecting returns. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) usually starts accepting tax returns in January, with the...
IRS says it will delay requirement to report $600 in gig work on taxes
The IRS said it is delaying a controversial requirement by one year that would have led to more online sellers and gig workers having income reported to the nation's tax agency. The rule change would have required payment platforms such as Venmo, Paypal or Cash App to send tax forms...
IRS funding, child tax credit will be top issues in 2023
Divided government is likely to make for a slower year on tax policy in 2023 as a GOP House that wants to go after the IRS runs into a Democratic administration and Senate that has very different ideas on taxes. After two years of tax policy being at the center of major legislative vehicles, the…
IRS Delays Venmo and PayPal Tax Increase by One Year
PayPal, Venmo, and other cash app users who depend on digital payment platforms for business transactions can breathe a temporary sigh of relief. The Internal Revenue Service has delayed the implementation of a tax code change that would’ve mandated declaration of any exchanges over $600 by one full year, according to a Friday news release.
How to make use of tax-loss harvesting to lower your tax bill
After three straight years of positive gains, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) is set to close 2022 down roughly 20%. For investors looking to offset any realized capital gains throughout 2022, this year's market nosedive could work in their favor. “Anything that's considered capital gain could be potentially offset with capital...
IRS Announces 2023 Mileage Reimbursement Rate
The release of the 2023 standard mileage rate from the IRS reveals the rate is going up. The new standard mileage rate for 2023 is 65.5 cents per mile. That is a 0.3-cent increase from the 2022 standard mileage rate adjustment the IRS announced earlier this year as a means of combatting inflation and higher gasoline costs.
Congress Is Trying To Pass a Bill That Will End Credit Card Rewards Programs
This month, congress will vote on a bill to eliminate almost all the funding for popular credit card reward programs like cash back and travel points. This Legislation would allow retailers to process...
Having No Will At All Might Prevent Fights Over Your Assets After You Die Better Than An Estate Plan
As 2022 comes to a close, take a moment to remember the big things. For instance, that we are all going to die someday. Statistics tell us that “someday” is a lot closer than many of us imagine. The United States just suffered the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy since the early 1920s. We Americans can now only look forward to about 76.1 years from birth — which puts life expectancy at its lowest level since 1996 (this was so long ago that we had only that year completed taking the lead out of gasoline).
