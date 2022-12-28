Read full article on original website
It takes half an hour to boot into Windows 7 running on a 5 MHz CPU with 128MB of RAM
TL;DR: The race to 1GHz was very much a real thing at the turn of the century. It was quite entertaining as well, coming down to a photo finish between AMD and Intel (the former took the win by mere days). Fast forward to today and you won't be able to find a new desktop CPU with a clock speed under 1.6GHz or so. But, you can underclock an existing chip to run much slower and that's exactly what NTDEV did in his latest video.
Windows 11 Notepad app appears to be getting browser-style tabs
What just happened? The Windows Notepad app has been around for a very long time, but it saw few updates between the launch of Windows 95 and its redesign in Windows 11. According to what appears to be an accidental announcement by a Microsoft employee, the Windows 11 version is getting a new feature: browser-style tabs.
Frore's active cooling chips promise to double laptop CPU performance
Something to look forward to: Heat is one of the biggest obstacles affecting processor performance, and dispersing it becomes harder on smaller devices. A San Jose company headed by tech industry veterans claims its upcoming product line can innovate mobile cooling and unlock significantly more performance in laptops and other small computing devices.
How to Run Stable Diffusion on Your PC to Generate AI Images
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. French writer and philosopher Voltaire once said that "originality is nothing but judicious imitation" and when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence, he's absolutely right.
Massive leak reveals Google Pixel roadmap until 2025
What just happened? In a new report by Android Authority, an anonymous source just leaked Google's entire roadmap for Pixel phones up until 2025. The search giant will release several new models in the coming years, including smaller Pro models and (potentially) multiple foldables. Google will reportedly launch two phones...
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel)
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The best Surface Pro yet but the Surface Pro 9 is only a minor upgrade. By SlashGear on...
More upcoming Raptor Lake CPU details leak including core counts, release dates, and tentative pricing
Rumor mill: Earlier leaked information revealed most specs for non-K variants of Intel's latest-gen Core processors. This latest one however fills in important missing details, giving us a mostly complete picture of mainstream Raptor Lake CPUs a couple of weeks before their official unveiling and likely launch. A trusted leaker...
TechSpot's top big tech stories of 2022: Why is Amazon building CPUs?
Big tech continued to influence the overall tech landscape in 2022. As consumers became more cognizant of personal privacy, so too did the the US government. We also couldn't help but notice that more big tech players are bringing hardware development in-house to reap the many benefits that such an arrangement affords.
Turning Blu-ray player parts into a cheap laser-scanning microscope
In brief: Even though Blu-ray players have been mostly replaced by streaming and video-on-demand services, they can still serve a purpose. A resourceful YouTuber shows he could turn said player into a cheap, laser-based microscope, for instance. Designed by German YouTuber Doctor Volt, a recent DIY project uses parts of...
AMD slides reveal January 10 launch date for non-X series Ryzen 7000 CPUs
In brief: A series of leaked slides detailing AMD's near-term roadmap have hit the web and point to the imminent launch of three new non-X desktop CPUs. The trio of chips include the Ryzen 9 7900, the Ryzen 7 7700 and the Ryzen 5 7600. The Ryzen 9 7900 is...
AMD says it is aware of Radeon RX 7900 XTX temperature issues, advises owners to contact support
In context: It seems both graphics card giants' latest product launches have been less than smooth. Nvidia had to deal with the melting power adapters on its RTX 4090, and some Radeon RX 7900 XTX MBA (Made By AMD) reference cards have been experiencing 110C hotspot temps. In the case of the latter, team red has given an official response: the company is aware of the problem and advises those experiencing it to contact customer support.
