The 22 best pictures from Auburn Athletics in 2022

Here are our favorite pictures from Auburn Daily this year.

2022 was a fun year. Auburn basketball won the SEC, and Auburn baseball went on an incredible run to Omaha. Auburn football got to see an incredible environment in support of coach Carnell Williams.

Auburn Daily launched in February and in that time, we've been able to cover and write about some really cool moments. Entering the football season, we added our photographer, Eric Starling to the mix of what we were able to offer our readers. We also called on Trey Lee for a few games as well.

Let's take a look at the best 22 shots from 2022.

The Caddy Game. Carnell Williams running along side Tank Bigsby. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Jaylin Simpson always had energy on defense this season. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Those orange lights... Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Go Crazy Cadillac. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Interim head coach Carnell Williams with his family during Tiger Walk. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Dylan Cardwell is always fun. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Pregame Texas A&M. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Transfer Morris Joseph repping some emotion, and cool gloves. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Jarquez Hunter moving the ball against Western Kentucky. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Tank Bigsby always looked great running the ball. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Damari Alston getting some AIR. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Wendell Green plays with heart. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Jaylin Simpson will let you know if a pass is incomplete. Trey Lee / Auburn Daily

Shirtless Dylan? Trey Lee/Auburn Daily

Aubie during Tiger Walk. Trey Lee / Auburn Daily

Tank Bigsby will be missed at Auburn. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Auburn's offensive line vs Penn State. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Auburn AD John Cohen during the Texas A&M game. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Aubie under the ORANGE lights. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

John Samuel Shenker running into the endzone. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Camden Brown is HIM. Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily

Bruce Pearl forever. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

