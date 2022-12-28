The 22 best pictures from Auburn Athletics in 2022
By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Daily
3 days ago
Here are our favorite pictures from Auburn Daily this year.
2022 was a fun year. Auburn basketball won the SEC, and Auburn baseball went on an incredible run to Omaha. Auburn football got to see an incredible environment in support of coach Carnell Williams.
Auburn Daily launched in February and in that time, we've been able to cover and write about some really cool moments. Entering the football season, we added our photographer, Eric Starling to the mix of what we were able to offer our readers. We also called on Trey Lee for a few games as well.
Comments / 0