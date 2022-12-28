ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The 22 best pictures from Auburn Athletics in 2022

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRQMz_0jwWiabw00

Here are our favorite pictures from Auburn Daily this year.

2022 was a fun year. Auburn basketball won the SEC, and Auburn baseball went on an incredible run to Omaha. Auburn football got to see an incredible environment in support of coach Carnell Williams.

Auburn Daily launched in February and in that time, we've been able to cover and write about some really cool moments. Entering the football season, we added our photographer, Eric Starling to the mix of what we were able to offer our readers. We also called on Trey Lee for a few games as well.

Let's take a look at the best 22 shots from 2022.

The Caddy Game. Carnell Williams running along side Tank Bigsby.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBcGB_0jwWiabw00

Jaylin Simpson always had energy on defense this season.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOMEI_0jwWiabw00

Those orange lights...

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOe3E_0jwWiabw00

Go Crazy Cadillac.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmdTM_0jwWiabw00

Interim head coach Carnell Williams with his family during Tiger Walk.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFxPA_0jwWiabw00

Dylan Cardwell is always fun.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJriA_0jwWiabw00

Pregame Texas A&M.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Xhfm_0jwWiabw00

Transfer Morris Joseph repping some emotion, and cool gloves.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JEan_0jwWiabw00

Jarquez Hunter moving the ball against Western Kentucky.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00O6AH_0jwWiabw00

Tank Bigsby always looked great running the ball.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Io7gF_0jwWiabw00

Damari Alston getting some AIR.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsefI_0jwWiabw00

Wendell Green plays with heart.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETU2y_0jwWiabw00

Jaylin Simpson will let you know if a pass is incomplete.

Trey Lee / Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kd39_0jwWiabw00

Shirtless Dylan?

Trey Lee/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeuxX_0jwWiabw00

Aubie during Tiger Walk.

Trey Lee / Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkv5L_0jwWiabw00

Tank Bigsby will be missed at Auburn.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aLKn_0jwWiabw00

Auburn's offensive line vs Penn State.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdQYK_0jwWiabw00

Auburn AD John Cohen during the Texas A&M game.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZoEy_0jwWiabw00

Aubie under the ORANGE lights.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWh9v_0jwWiabw00

John Samuel Shenker running into the endzone.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udcez_0jwWiabw00

Camden Brown is HIM.

Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwos_0jwWiabw00

Bruce Pearl forever.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

