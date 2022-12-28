Celtics star Jayson Tatum shuts down Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen comparisons after he and Jaylen Brown torch Rockets

Read full article on original website
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was dominant vs. the Hawks
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
Legendary Picture Of Michael Jordan Playing Ping Pong While Larry Bird Drinks Beers Sitting Next To Children's Toys
This amazing picture from the 1992 Dream Team of Michael Jordan playing ping pong while Larry Bird drinks beers on the floor behind him has resurfaced again.
Why Is Joe Mazzulla Not Coaching the Boston Celtics?
Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla sat out his second straight game Thursday. The post Why Is Joe Mazzulla Not Coaching the Boston Celtics? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
"I kind of rolled my eyes" — Jeanie Buss on why she wasn't impressed when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Phil Jackson
Jeanie Buss was confused as to why Phil Jackson kept on giving his players books they had no intention of reading.
Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as "Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan"
Ron Harper’s veteran presence on offense and defense helped the Bulls win three NBA championships.
Magic Johnson Brought A Hot Dog And The Newspaper To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Throughout His Rookie Season
Sportswriter Jackie MacMullan claimed it wasn't orange juice but a hot dog instead.
Shaquille O'Neal Gets Real About Why He Chose TNT Over ESPN
It appears that O'Neal knew what he was getting into when he signed with TNT.
Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas might have a different take than most when it comes to 1980s basketball. The post Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed
It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a fairly strong start to the 2022-23 season, and have been on a tear as of late, winning eight of their last nine games to shoot up the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the Sixers latest run of success, it hasn’t caused the rumors surrounding James Harden’s future with the team […] The post 2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic posts 51 in win over Spurs
Luka Doncic poured in 51 points, including two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks outlasted
