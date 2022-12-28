ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics star Jayson Tatum shuts down Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen comparisons after he and Jaylen Brown torch Rockets

By Jedd Pagaduan
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence

With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed

It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history

Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a fairly strong start to the 2022-23 season, and have been on a tear as of late, winning eight of their last nine games to shoot up the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the Sixers latest run of success, it hasn’t caused the rumors surrounding James Harden’s future with the team […] The post 2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Los Angeles, CA
