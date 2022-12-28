Read full article on original website
Wilson Santiago
3d ago
What a wonderful women. Only a pet owner would know the sadness of having your pet stolen. She should get an award. What a Christmas present for the dog owner getting their dog back.
Reply(4)
11
Goldengirl
3d ago
Monday was COLD 🥶 ! Why are people leaving pets in their cars? Tiny dog too. Not right at all.
Reply(2)
5
Xepher
3d ago
I know the area and store. Always cops parked there. Sounds suspicious. AND DONT TAKE DOGS ON ERRANDS!!! LEAVE THEM HOME!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Two officers injured by suspect wielding machete near Times Square
The officers were injured near 52nd Street and 8th Avenue on Saturday evening.
Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead
JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m. Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the...
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing
Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Man turns himself in for Oceanport, NJ murder, cops say
OCEANPORT — A Neptune man has surrendered himself to police after shooting another man to death, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The shooting on Friday night has left 41-year-old Amad Jones dead. Neptune cops responding to a call found the former Oceanport resident still suffering from a gunshot wound in the road along Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 p.m. According to Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, Jones later died from the wound.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside his car in Bayonne, NJ, police say
BAYONNE — Individuals in ski masks struck a man repeatedly with their handguns before fleeing with valuables that the victim was attempting to unload from his car, according to police. The 49-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his head and face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police: Teen charged in shooting of 14-year-old in Jersey City
Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive. Authorities say that the 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh.
Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’
The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
Teaneck Police Nab Out-Of-Town Minor With Loaded Gun, Three Others Following Car Burglary Spree
Teaneck police seized four out-of-town teens -- one of them an underage boy who they said was carrying a loaded gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets -- after flooding local streets following an overnight 14-vehicle burglary spree.A vehicle also had been stolen from a Cedar Lane re…
Daughter charged in grisly stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— The stabbing death of a father of two in his Bensonhurst apartment Thursday morning was allegedly at the hands of his 22-year-daughter, according to a police statement issued hours after the incident. Police said an initial investigation indicated two unknown males had entered the residence, located...
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Police: Father charged in killing of his 4-month-old child
A Brooklyn father has been placed under arrest for the killing of his infant child, according to the NYPD.
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
Man stabbed in the arm on Upper West Side
It happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 83rd and West End Ave.
20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours
Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said. A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Unidentified man found fatally shot in head in NJ: officials
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of an unidentified man shot in the head Thursday night, authorities said.
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
Woman punched in face, robbed at gunpoint in afternoon home invasion in Brooklyn
A 22-year-old woman was punched in the face and robbed at gunpoint as she left her apartment in Brooklyn in the middle of the afternoon, police said Wednesday as they released images of three suspects.
Holmdel, NJ house has 3 high-end vehicles stolen at the same time, police say
One house in Holmdel had three high-end vehicles stolen on Monday — in at least the third case of a home having more than one car stolen at the same time in December. Entry was gained to the residence “without force” on the day after Christmas and keys were taken to all three vehicles, according to Holmdel Township police.
Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo
The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 23