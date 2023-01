Home team in CAPS: Sunday TEXANS (+4) over Jaguars The Jags have gone on a nice recent run, but now they’re actually favored, a role they’ve failed to fulfill on three previous seasonal occasions. Trevor Lawrence needs to go turnover-free. The Texans are gunning for respectable season finish. GIANTS (-6) over Colts The Giants boast powerful incentive, as they can clinch a postseason berth with a win. Though they haven’t been blowing out anyone, the hosts are clearly superior to the Colts. Optimism reigns at the Meadowlands. Seahawks (+1.5) over JETS The Jets have settled on promising Mike White to make the most of their final two...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO