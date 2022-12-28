ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Power Customer Rates Increasing January 1, 2023

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective January 1, 2023. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings—an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility, and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
