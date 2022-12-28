Read full article on original website
Related
kykn.com
Pacific Power Customer Rates Increasing January 1, 2023
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective January 1, 2023. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings—an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility, and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
kykn.com
Oregon State Parks Clear Debris and Repair Damage after High Winds this Week
SALEM, Ore— Oregon State Parks’ crews worked hard to clear hazard trees and downed trees from park entrances and trails this week after a windstorm delivered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. The clean-up work is ongoing and could impact access to trails and facilities, but...
Comments / 0