FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Chase leads police to locating suspect in a tree in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – A Mattapan man faces charges after he allegedly fled from a break-in at a Worcester store and hid in a tree in the backyard of a Southborough home. According to a press release from the Worcester Police Department, at about 2 a.m. Dec. 30, officers responded to the report of an active break in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street.
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury
– Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Arthur S. Lowell and the late Lt. Walter Hayward Rogers. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the...
Lorele J. Sullivan, 80, of Westborough
“Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend”. Westborough – Lorele J. (Moran) Sullivan, 80, of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Lori was born on August 11, 1942 to Louise and Herbert “Bus” Moran in Waterbury, CT. After Lori graduated from Crosby High School in 1960, she went on to study nursing at Leominster Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over twenty-five years. Following her nursing career, she worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Schering-Plough and won many awards. Her passions were painting, tennis and golf. Lori painted over fifty beautiful pictures and she delighted in giving her painting to friends and family. We will treasure them always.
Plymouth police investigating armed robbery of local business
Plymouth police are investigating after an individual tried to rob a local business armed with a gun Saturday evening. According to Plymouth police, officers responded to the business on Court Street around 5 p.m. Video sent to Boston 25 News captured officers inside the business talking to individuals. Police say...
Shrewsbury police department gets $34,000 grant
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has received a $34,953.59 grant, which will fund six traffic campaigns among other efforts. The grant is from the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which is made available through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In December, Shrewsbury...
Police: Worcester break-in suspect found hiding in tree after chase that spanned multiple highways
SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A man suspected of breaking into a sneaker shop in Worcester early Friday morning was found hiding in a tree in the woods in another town following a police chase that spanned multiple highways, law enforcement officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a breaking...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Janice Place, 76, of Marlborough
– Janice (Fair) Place, 76, of Marlborough passed away December 25, 2022. She was born May 22, 1946 in Waltham, MA to James and Ruth (Perkins) Fair. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Robert Ira Place. She is predeceased by her brother James Fair of Sandwich, MA.
Claire M. Vanasse, 79, of Hudson
– Claire M. (Balthazar) Vanasse, 79, of Hudson, formerly of Marlboro, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care in Wellesley, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Pierre F. Vanasse in 2016. Claire was born and raised in Marlborough, MA,...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Joseph L. Chaves, 61, formerly of Hudson
– Joseph L. Chaves, 61, of Auburn, MA formerly of Hudson, MA died unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 37 years, Helena; his son Alex and his wife Alyssa Chaves of Hudson, NH. He is survived by his parents Herculano and Helena (Loura) Chaves of Portsmouth, RI, his brother Rafael Chaves and his fiance Cheryle Porter of Marlborough, MA, along with his nephews, Bryan and Dylan Chaves, and their families, and his son Jason. He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Maria F. Sousa, sister-in-law, Maria and her husband Antonio Camara, their son, Tony Camara, and his brother-in-law, Jose F. Sousa of Hudson, MA.
Emily E. Morrison, 93, of Southborough
– Emily Elizabeth “Betty” Morrison, 93 years old, of Southborough, passed away on December 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on November 29, 1929, in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, to Elton and Gertrude (Chapman) Rushton. While working in Moncton, New Brunswick for Singer Sewing, as a seamstress, she met her loving husband, Roderick “Rod” who was working as a sewing machine salesman. They, along with their young son Stephen, moved to Massachusetts in the 1950’s and grew their family to 8 children total.
Northborough gathers for second annual menorah lighting
NORTHBOROUGH – On the eighth night of Hanukkah, Northborough residents gathered for a menorah lighting on Blake Street. This marked the second year of a menorah lighting in town, which was organized by the Community Affairs Committee. Last year, the town held the first menorah lighting. During a Board...
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
Rimkus: Four generations travel on Polar Express, residents welcome first grandchild
HUDSON – Four generations of a local family were among those enjoying the round trip “Polar Express” train ride to “North Pole,” Vt., made famous by the popular children’s book of the same name. Hudson resident Audrey Davidson was accompanied by children, grandchildren and...
Westboro Mobil granted license, with conditions
WESTBOROUGH – There are still issues with parking and logbooks, but Westboro Mobil on East Main Street had its Class II dealers license renewed – for two months. That’s to give town officials and owner Jack Azar time to fulfill several conditions, including how many vehicles can be on the lot, either for repairs or for sale.
Hudson Select Board approves grant for jail diversion program
HUDSON – With the help of the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, the Hudson/Sudbury Jail Diversion Program will continue to assist the community. During the Dec. 19 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously accepted a $99,997 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health to support the program. Established...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway
In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
