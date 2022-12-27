Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
physiciansweekly.com
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
physiciansweekly.com
Emraclidine is safe and well-tolerated for the treatment of schizophrenia
1. Incidence of total adverse events and specific adverse events were similar between the emraclidine groups and placebo. 2. There was an initial, modest increase in heart rate and blood pressure with emraclidine that was deemed not clinically significant by week 6. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Antipsychotics...
physiciansweekly.com
Ambulatory BP Monitoring Helps Avoid Unnecessary Medication
Studies have shown that white coat hypertension (HTN) can occur in 15% to 30% of patients with already elevated BP and is associated with a minimally increased risk for cardiovascular disease complications or all-cause mortality. An accurate BP reading is essential for the proper diagnosis and management of HTN, according...
physiciansweekly.com
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
physiciansweekly.com
Efficacy of EGFR-Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors and Potential Treatment Strategy Affected by TP53 Mutations
The following is the summary of “Impact of TP53 Mutations on EGFR-Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Efficacy and Potential Treatment Strategy” published in the January 2023 issue of Clinical Lung Cancer by Fu, et al. Researchers looked into how TP53 mutation risk factors affect the effectiveness of epidermal growth factor...
physiciansweekly.com
Disability Progression Without Relapse Less Common in Pediatric Vs Adult MS
Disability progression in the absence of relapses is less common in pediatric MS than in adults with MS, according to data covering more than 5,000 patients with relapsing forms of MS. Emilio Portaccio, MD, and colleagues examined the role of progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA) and relapse-associated worsening (RAW) in 6-month confirmed disability accumulation in pediatric-onset (POMS) versus adult-onset MS (AOMS). They also assessed potential predictors of both forms of disability progression and.
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes is a risk factor for high platelet reactivity post percutaneous coronary intervention
1. In patients with diabetes mellitus who are on therapy with clopidogrel following percutaneous coronary intervention, high platelet reactivity was more frequent compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 2. Patients with diabetes mellitus had an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 3. Patients...
physiciansweekly.com
Suffocation and unexplained infant death risks differentially affected by safe sleep practices
1. A case-control study utilizing publically available databases of sudden infant deaths and infant/maternal behaviors identified differential risk factors for sleep-related suffocation death and sudden unexplained infant deaths. 2. All five studied sleep variables (position, soft bedding use, sleep surface, room sharing, sleep surface sharing) had notable differences in the...
physiciansweekly.com
Dexemedomidine premedication increases preoperative sedation and inhibits stress induced by tracheal intubation
1. The use of oral dexmedetomidine as premedication prior to neurosurgery increased preoperative sedation and reduced the stress reaction induced by tracheal intubation under general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Preoperative anxiety can significantly impact an individual’s experience prior to surgery and cause many physical manifestations such as increased...
physiciansweekly.com
Dapagliflozin reduces the risk of hospitalization in patients with chronic kidney disease
1. Dapagliflozin reduced the risk of hospitalization in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes (T2DM). 2. Dapagliflozin also reduced the risk of mortality in patients with CKD. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Patients with CKD are at high risk for repeated hospitalizations....
physiciansweekly.com
‘An Arm and a Leg’: The Year in Review, From Prenatal Testing to Insulin Pricing
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen. In this year’s final episode, the editorial team behind the “An Arm and a Leg” podcast looks back on the stories from 2022 that hit close to home, including insulin pricing, surprise billing, and prenatal testing. Then, host Dan Weissmann shares updates on two court cases.
physiciansweekly.com
Ransomware Attacks on Health Care Organizations on the Rise
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash,...
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications found between open repair with local anesthesia and laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 107 073 patients, no significant difference was found in complications between patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery and open repair with local anesthesia. 2. Operative time for laparoscopic repair was significantly longer, with a difference of 10.42 minutes compared to open repair with local anesthesia.
physiciansweekly.com
Weekly semaglutide associated with reduced BMI in adolescents with obesity
1. In adolescents with obesity, semaglutide plus lifestyle intervention resulted in a significant body mass index (BMI) reduction compared to lifestyle intervention alone. 2. The semaglutide group had a greater reduction in waist circumference and levels of glycated hemoglobin compared to lifestyle intervention alone. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparison of resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta versus resuscitative thoracotomy for aortic occlusion
1. This multicentre, comparative effectiveness study demonstrated that aortic occlusion via resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) zone 1 was significantly associated with reduced mortality compared to aortic occlusion via resuscitative thoracotomy. 2. Future research through randomized controlled trials is warranted to verify whether REBOA zone 1 is...
physiciansweekly.com
MS Associated With Broader EBV Specific, T-Cell Receptor Repertoire
Amid renewed interest in the potential relationship between Epstein Barr virus (EBV) and MS, a study. aiming to clarify this relationship showed that MS is not only preceded by EBV infection, it is also associated with a broader EBV-specific T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire. Tilman Schneider Hohendorf, PhD, and colleagues investigated the peripheral blood CD8, EBV-specific T-cell receptor beta chain (TRBV) repertoire of three independent cohorts: 1,396 patients with MS and 229 controls; 59 patients with MS and 51 controls; and 35 monozygotic, MS discordant twin pairs. They also retrieved multimer-binding TRBV sequences specific to four pathogens: EBV-CMV, influenza A, and SARS-CoV-2. The results showed a higher number of unique, EBV-specific, MHC-I restricted CD8 T cell sequences in patients with MS and was consistent in all three cohorts.
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers leads to improved airway function in offspring
1. In this multi-center randomized controlled trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant women, who were current smokers, was associated with better lung function in offspring at the age of five. 2. Additionally, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was also associated with decreased occurrence of wheezing in offspring. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children
1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
physiciansweekly.com
CONFERENCE ECTRIMS2022 HIGHLIGHTS
New research was presented at ECTRIMS 2022, the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in MS. The features below highlight some of the studies presented during the conference. Cognitive Rehab & Mindfulness Reduce Cognitive Complaints in MS. The randomized-controlled REMIND-MS study investigated the effectiveness of both...
Comments / 0