redwave2024
3d ago
This is so STUPID. How much are we spending to get money that doesn’t exist from a man that will likely never leave prison?
Ruth Ann Hendricks
3d ago
Did he ever have that kind of money to begin with?? Just chain him to a rock pile for life...
Wanted Brazilian Murderer Found Hiding In Worcester: ICE
A 50-year-old Brazilian man who'd been convicted in his home country of murder was arrested this week hiding in Worcester, federal authorities said. Jaconias Rosa Pereira faces 15 years in prison once he's returned to Brazil, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said. A court con…
Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus
Police say they want to ID and question a man seen in security footage. A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information. The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
WCVB
Convicted bank robber who claimed he inspired heist film 'The Town' indicted in recent robberry spree
BOSTON — A prolific criminal who previously claimed responsibility for more than 100 bank robberies and said that his life served as an inspiration for a heist film is facing new federal charges after a recent robbery spree. William Sequeira, 59, was indicted this week on four counts of...
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglars raid Worcester shoe store before being nabbed by police
The owner of a Worcester shoe store is sharing surveillance video of a group of burglars breaking into and raiding his shop before they were tracked down and arrested by police early Friday morning. Worcester police officers responding to a reported break-in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street around 2...
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Woman shot on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON - A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus in South Boston Friday evening. Police responded to the bus at Andrew Station at about 5:25 p.m. Transit Police officers located the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.As detectives continue to piece together what happened, Transit Police said "we are cognizant the shooting may have been accidental."Police released a surveillance image of a person wanted for "questioning only" in connection with the incident, and said Saturday they have identified the person.The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was conscious and alert. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.No arrests have been made.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Woman gets life for ‘ritualistic’ killings of sons
A Massachusetts woman convicted of fatally stabbing her two young sons in what authorities called a “ritualistic” killing was sentenced Wednesday to a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
WMUR.com
Hudson man accused of planting cameras in bathroom indicted by grand jury
A grand jury in Nashua said there's enough evidence to charge a frozen yogurt shop owner for manufacturing child sex abuse images. Chanphanou Pou, 42, owns four Tutti Frutti locations and investigators said he set up a video camera in a bathroom, knowing that the store employed a 15-year-old girl.
Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession
A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an un…
whdh.com
State, local police apprehend robbery suspect who climbed tree after multi-town pursuit
A state police helicopter equipped with an infrared camera helped authorities find a suspect hiding in a tree after an overnight pursuit that started in Worcester ended in Southborough. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said it was around 2:15 a.m. when troopers were called to assist the Worcester Police Department...
DA: Boston woman hit ex-boyfriend with car, stabbed him with knife after learning he was unfaithful
BOSTON — A Boston woman struck her ex-boyfriend with her car and stabbed him with a knife last week after she learned he had been unfaithful to her, leaving him hospitalized in the ICU with serious injuries, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, was arraigned Tuesday in...
whdh.com
Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated
BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
Comments / 6