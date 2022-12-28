BOSTON - A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus in South Boston Friday evening. Police responded to the bus at Andrew Station at about 5:25 p.m. Transit Police officers located the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.As detectives continue to piece together what happened, Transit Police said "we are cognizant the shooting may have been accidental."Police released a surveillance image of a person wanted for "questioning only" in connection with the incident, and said Saturday they have identified the person.The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was conscious and alert. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.No arrests have been made.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO