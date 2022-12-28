ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Change in plans: How Guilford star sophomore Jaden Webster moved from center to guard

By Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
ROCKFORD — One day Jaden Webster was a center, taller than all of his friends. The one everyone passed the ball to.

“I was three or four inches taller than everybody,” Guilford’s 6-foot-3 sophomore forward said. “I was always the big man and the leader of the team.”

Then disaster struck. Webster didn’t grow from 2nd grade to 4th grade. Not an inch. Not at all.

“I went from a big to a guard in a few years,” he said. “Everybody else was growing. All my friends. Everybody else. But I stayed the same. I was mad because all these guards were close to me now and I was the same height. I had to change my game.”

It wasn’t easy. He worked at it. Hard. Now his best asset is his 3-point shooting. But he has retained his post-up skills. He showed how effective he can be at both when he scored 18 points on Dec. 16 to lead Guilford to a 74-67 win at Boylan that tied the Vikings with Boylan and Auburn for the NIC-10 boys basketball lead.

“He’s our hidden gem,” Guilford coach Chris Dixon said.

All-conference guard/forwards Malachi Johnson and Mekhi Doby were supposed to be the main reasons that Guilford (8-3, 5-1) was expected to contend for its first NIC-10 title in 23 years. Webster could be the X factor that puts the Vikings over the top.

“He was ready last year, but there were some things he had to work on,” Johnson said. “He has been providing a lot of help scoring-wise. It helps me and Mekhi and Marquez (Jordan) relax so we don’t have to try to do everything. We’ve got help.

“When you’ve got someone like J Web who you can rely on to knock down the shot when you need him to, it’s big. We have someone else we can look to. And even when we do need to score, we have someone who takes the attraction off of us. It’s real big to have a third scorer like him on our team.”

Webster knew how to score from the post at a very young age. And he quickly displayed a shooting touch from the outside.

“My dad had good form. I just reflected off his form into my form,” Webster said.

Dribbling, though, that was a problem. He never had to worry about that as a young center. But once he became an outside player, that was the facet of the game that eluded him.

“I’ve always been a shooter,” Webster said. “And I am used to backing people down in the post. But I struggled with dribbling. I never dribbled. I was so tall I never had to work on my dribbling.

“When I started to, it was really tough. My dad was always on my dribbling. Between the legs and behind my back. But that was always hard for me to do when I was young.”

His dad made it even harder. He bought training aids. Plastic cones to dribble around in the driveway. A weighted ball to dribble with in the basement. A thin D-Man training dummy that Jaden had to learn to dribble around and shoot over in the basement.

“My dad taught me how to do all the guard stuff after I didn’t grow for a few years,” Webster said. “He taught me how to shoot, dribble, pass on the move. He taught me all the guard stuff at a very young age.

“He bought me all this equipment to make me a better dribbler. I used it all the time in the driveway and the basement when I was a kid. That D man with his hands straight up. It was two feet taller than me. I had to dribble around it and shoot over it. It was very tough, but Dad wanted me to have arc on my shot.”

“I wanted to teach him everything,” said Brandon Webster, a 1998 graduate of Sycamore, “because I never knew how tall he was going to be. The hardest thing was trying to keep him engaged, coming up with new things so he didn’t become bored and didn’t have fun.

"Man, he would spend hours outside.”

And when it was too cold to go outside, his dad made Jaden work inside.

“I had a rule: If he spends two hours on his phone, I want him to spend 20 minutes on his dribbling in our storage area in the basement,” his dad said.

“And I would give him videos of famous players so he knew what he had to do to get better. Mostly Steph (Curry), because he was such a good shooter, but also because Jaden was a little scared to handle the ball at first. Steph was a good example. Steph always had those cool warm-ups before games that kids would watch.”

Jaden gets the same message from his coach as he gets from his dad: Don’t just rely on what you are best at. Develop your entire game.

“He’s best at shooting the basketball,” Dixon said. “He’s a darn good shooter. But we want him to be diversified. We don’t want him to get to the point where he just accepts being a shooter. If you want to make it to the next level, you have to play all three phases of the game; you have to be able to handle it, you have to be able to shoot it and you’ve got to be physical enough to rebound and play defense. That’s what we’re pushing him to be.”

And, like Brandon Webster, Dixon also wants to made sure Jaden has fun. Jaden first flashed his potential with 19 points this summer in a game against Metamora, last year’s Class 3A state runners-up. And he thrived on the pressure of playing at Boylan, long regarded as the toughest road gym in the NIC-10. That didn’t seem to affect Webster.

“Their student section hyped me up,” he said. “Their yelling all the time got me motivated to go out and play.”

Dixon wants Webster to remain that fearless and not worry about any mistakes.

“We’ve talked a lot to him about being able to be young,” Dixon said. “He’s going to make a lot of mistakes. Accept it.

“Of course, he wants to be better all the time. He wants to be at (Malachi and Mekhi’s) level. We tell him, learn from your mistakes and learn from them. Let the game come to you. Take your time and have fun. There are going be a lot of ups and downs at his age. One day, it’s going to be work for real, but right now just have fun doing it.”

The more fun Jaden Webster has, the more fun Guilford is likely to have. Maybe even the fun of winning the school’s first conference title in two decades.

Contact: mtrowbridge@rrstar.com, @matttrowbridge or 815-987-1383. Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and Iowa City.

