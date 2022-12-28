ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My 5 favorite photos of 2022 in Stockton: The Record's Clifford Oto

By Clifford Oto, The Record
 3 days ago
This is the time of year that we look back and reflect before moving on to the new year to come.

Throughout the year I set aside photos that I consider my favorites. I may like some because of the lighting or composition. Others I might like because of a facial expression or the emotional or dramatic content of the image. The best photos are the ones where everything comes together.

Any "top list" is an arbitrary one whether it's a top 100, 10 or even five. Traditionally I pick 52 photos. Why? Well, I like to say that it's because there are 52 weeks in a year, but the photos don’t represent each week. There could be more than one from a week while other weeks go unrepresented. The truth is that I couldn’t bring myself to cut the last two so I kept them. It’s been 52 ever since.

This year, the photos I set aside came to more than 1,300. Of those, I edited them down to a little more than 200. From there, I made painful cuts to make the last 52. For this column, I chopped away even more. Here are five of my favorite photos from 2022.

On Jan. 31, Stockton Fire Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna and his crew were responding to a dumpster fire in downtown Stockton when he was shot and killed. On Feb. 8, a funeral service was held to honor and remember him at the Stockton Ballpark. When the memorial was over, his flag-draped casket was placed on a fire truck and driven to the cemetery. I managed to get to a high vantage point atop the parking structure to the nearby Stockton arena. As the truck passed by my position, one of the firefighters escorting the casket on the back of the truck looked toward the sky as if looking for Fortuna’s spirit.

Stockton Unified School District honored beloved longtime music teacher Art Coleman by naming it’s new headquarters building after him on June 17. During his speech at the ceremony, Coleman became emotional when thanking his late father. Teary-eyed Coleman pointed toward the heavens and silently thanked his father in a gesture of love and appreciation.

The annual Stockton Community Pow Wow representing tribes from through California and other Western states has been held at the University of the Pacific since 1981. On Aug. 3, Summer Harrison of San Lorenzo performed a Fancy Shawl Dance at the event. The brightly colored fringe of her regalia flies up in response to the vigorous energy of her movements and the bright smile across her face is evidence of her love and pride for her culture and people.

High school football has undergone many changes in recent years to make the game safer for its athletes but at the end of the day, it still is a contact sport. On Sept. 9, St. Ignatius traveled to St. Mary’s for a game in Stockton. On one play, St. Mary's Pauli Mafi and Brilan Reynolds teamed up to tackle St. Ignatius' Cameron Jones. Mafi’s helmet pops off his head during the three-way collision, possibly from being hit by Jones’ knee. All three players were none the less for wear at the end of the play.

On Sept. 15, an empty commercial building became completely engulfed in a two-alarm fire on Hunter and Fremont streets in downtown Stockton. A column of smoke from the blaze rose high in the air and could be seen for miles. I got a shot of a Stockton firefighter at the end of an extended ladder on a truck while he directed the stream from water cannon onto the flames as a billow of smoke surrounded him.

A gallery of all 52 of my favorite images from 2022 can be seen at recordnet.com.

Record photographer Clifford Oto has photographed Stockton and San Joaquin County for more than 38 years. He can be reached at coto@recordnet.com or on Instagram @Recordnet. Follow his blog at recordnet.com/otoblog. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

