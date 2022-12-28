ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert developments to look out for in the new year

By Maritza Dominguez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Gilbert, a town of over 270,000 residents, has gone from a bedroom community to a hub of upscale amenities.

The town is expected to build out by 2030. With limited area for the town to grow shopping corridors, parks and housing are on the horizon for Gilbert. Here's what to look out for in the coming year.

Cactus Surf Park

Cactus Surf Park is expected to finish construction at the tail end of 2023. The park is a long time coming for residents. The 25-acre park will be located at the north end of Gilbert Regional Park off Higley and Queen Creek roads.

Amenities at the park could include a sand beach, outdoor cabanas, a surf lagoon and more. Developers won’t use the town water supply and instead are required to bring their own water.

The Ranch

Gilbert Town Council is set to vote on the controversial project The Ranch in February. Residents came out in droves to oppose an initial plan that was largely an industrial development located next to the master-planned community of Morrison Ranch.

Developers looked to rezone 255 acres of a 302-acre property to light industrial use. About 16.5 acres and 30.9 acres would be reserved for office and commercial use respectively.

That could all change after developers and Gilbert residents went back to the table to find a middle ground. The plan that will be presented to the town council is likely to show a scaled-down acreage of planned industrial development.

Gilbert Water Plaza gets upgrades

Gilbert is set to begin upgrades to the Gilbert Water Tower Plaza in 2023. Aging infrastructure, such as the electric lines and water pipes beneath the water tower needs to be replaced.

The town needs to tear up concrete areas to repair electrical lines and water pipes beneath the plaza, prompting other design improvements. Over 3,000 residents responded to a survey asking for:

  • A shaded picnic area.
  • A shaded splash pad.
  • A grassy area for events.
  • Food truck connections.
  • Restrooms.

includes 194,000 square feet of new commercial development, along with about 300 apartment units at a 40-acre vacant site near Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

The mixed-use project will include a grocery store, apartments and restaurants surrounding public open space on the site. The town council rezoned the property in August, paving the way for development on the project.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa and Gilbert and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on Twitter @maritzacdom.

