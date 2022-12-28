ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo East's Quadair Martin has found solace through sports

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xpd8e_0jwWfCwV00

Playing a sport is often an outlet for something more than just exercise. For Pueblo East’s Quadair Martin, it's an opportunity to relieve some of the stresses in his life.

In his time as an Eagle, he has played both football and basketball for East, but this year as a senior, he is finally enjoying life and, of course, basketball.

“I started playing basketball just as a way to keep up with the conditioning for football,” Martin said. “But I think I just started liking basketball a little bit more, so now I'm here.”

Martin said he originally started playing football as a way to let out some aggression during a particularly stressful point in his life. But as those stresses began to alleviate, he shifted his focus from football to basketball.

“Life got a little bit less stressful so I didn't need to let out as much anger and basketball is a little bit calmer,” Martin said.

Working through the stresses of life, Martin said, requires you to be mentally strong.

“It's just a mindset you've got to have,” Martin said. “That ‘I'm going to make it’ mindset. I'm going to make it for myself, and I don't need anyone else to do it for me. Sometimes you don’t have anyone to fall back on, so you've got to take advantage of your own life.”

Martin added that it's important to lean on those around who are there for you. In his case, it was his girlfriend and some of his family members that supported him through his toughest times.

Now that he is a senior, Martin is seeking to finish out his last year on a high note.

“Honestly, it's my last year, maybe my last year in sports,” Martin said. “You've got to put it all on the court, just leave it there. If I get an opportunity to play further on, then I'll probably stick to it, but if it's my last year, then I'm going to play like it's my last year and play every game like it's my last game.”

Throughout his athletics career, Martin said he always wanted to be a part of a team on which players truly care about each other and want to play for one another. He said that was a big factor in his switching from football to basketball.

“I played football and basketball from eighth grade through sophomore year,” Martin said. “I played both sports and then just something clicked and I was like ‘I like basketball more.' It's more of a team sport ... you need everyone in.”

This year, Martin is getting a chance to really make his mark on the team. He is fourth on the team in scoring and third in rebounding.

Martin wants to be a professional welder and is already well on his way there — he currently takes classes at Pueblo Community College and plans to finish his degree next year to become a welder full time.

He said welding has also already helped teach him about the value of always giving your best effort.

“When you weld, you've got to watch the puddle. And the puddle always stays the same size as long as you go the same pace,” Martin said. “So if I go 100% on the court every time then it's just going to keep coming out, bucket after bucket after bucket.”

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter: @chowebacca

The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

