Hire Family Foundation OKs $14K grant for Ashland bereavement facility

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
The Hire Family Foundation, in Rocky River, has approved a grant in the amount of $14,216 to fund the construction of a new exterior terrace that will enhance programs and services offered through The Jack and Phyllis Hire Community Bereavement Center at Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Ralph Tomassi, HNCO chief development officer stated in a news release, “This much-needed enhancement to the Hire Bereavement Center will provide families who have lost a loved one through death a private and uplifting place to grieve and benefit from counseling and other related therapies. The new terrace will be conveniently located in close proximity to HNCO’s extensive memorial gardens and walkway.”

Established through a grant from The Hire Family Foundation in 2020, the bereavement center is located at HNCO’s corporate headquarters, 1021 Dauch Drive in Ashland.

The center is one of a handful of such facilities in north central Ohio, according to the release. Its mission is to assist the bereaved as they move through their grief process by providing a multitude of special support groups, education, lectures and training, children’s bereavement camp and individual grief support to anyone in Richland and Ashland counties.

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

