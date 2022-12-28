Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase, crash involving deputy's squad
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 31 after an assault investigation led to a police chase. Initially, Fond du Lac police were investigating the assault complaint, which possibly involved a gun and a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted that vehicle near Western and Military around 8:25 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 77th and Bender
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near 77th and Bender Friday, Dec. 30. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads law enforcement on ‘high-risk’ pursuit in stolen vehicle through Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee is in custody and being held on numerous charges relating to a ‘high-risk’ pursuit through Fond du Lac that included a head-on collision with a squad car. In a joint release from the Fond du Lac Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.
All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.
CBS 58
Overnight Whitefish Bay shooting death of 18-year-old woman near Estabrook Park
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis (CBS 58) -- Police are reporting that on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at around 2:47 a.m. near Hampton and Anita Avenues, an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed. According to officials, police responded to a report of multiple shots fired. When they arrived on-scene they discovered an...
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter injured at 894 crash scene released from hospital
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter injured while helping two drivers that had crashed during last week's storm, is now out of the hospital. Lipp was off duty at the time of the accident. He pulled over to help two cars that collided on I-41 near...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
nbc15.com
MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate gunfire incidents
Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents. The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
Car fleeing from police crashes into van near 67th and Glendale, 2 arrested
A car fleeing from Wauwatosa police crashed into a transport van, leaving the van's driver seriously injured near 67th and Glendale on Thursday.
CBS 58
Bodycam video released in Milwaukee officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30, released information and video regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened near North Avenue and North Booth Street on Nov. 14. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence...
CBS 58
Driver hit by gunfire, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 12:25 a.m. near 14th and Arthur. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was hit by gunfire from someone shooting at his car as he was driving. The injured man drove to Police District Two located at 245 W. Lincoln Ave, where he asked for help.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 26th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3:25 a.m. near 26th and Capitol. An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene from fatal gunshot wounds. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and clues to what lead up to...
CBS 58
2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
smithmountainlake.com
75-year-old woman died after being struck, dragged several blocks
WHITEFISH BAY, Wisconsin (WISN) -- Whitefish Bay police and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. Police said a 75-year-old woman walking on a sidewalk on North Lake Drive was struck by a 77-year-old man backing out of his driveway and dragged several blocks to East Lake View Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
