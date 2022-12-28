ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

David
3d ago

Thete have been several such accidents between Fairmount and Alexandria along that stretch of track. With the multiple blind spots and the speeds of the trains going thru those communities. It must be asked, how many lives must be lost, before cross-arms, lights and a reduction in train speeds are put in place.

WTHR

Man dies in single-car crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on the north side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 82nd Street and Westfield Boulevard around 2 a.m. The IMPD incident report said the man was driving a BMW sedan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Person with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are investigating after a person with "trauma" was found dead in a home on the near north side of Indianapolis on Saturday, police said. According to IMPD, a man was found dead at around 4:45 p.m. inside a home on the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue, which is two blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery and near West 33rd Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police find teen shot in Anderson neighborhood

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was found shot Friday afternoon in an Anderson residential neighborhood, police say. Anderson Police Department was called to a shooting shortly before 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 17th Street. That’s southeast of the intersection of State Road 32 and Madison Avenue, and southwest of the downtown business district.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates deadly shooting at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers were called to the Lake Castleton Apartments near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue shortly before 1:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Arriving officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

IMPD searching for woman missing from south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
