Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County announces new leader

Jean Hall will become executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County, effective Sunday, according to a media release.

Hall will replace Dwayne Bivona at the local child-mentoring nonprofit , according to the announcement.

“BBBS has impressed me deeply by the respect shown the children we work with and by the commitment to ensuring their safety while we ignite their potential,” Hall said in the media release.

“It’s the gold standard of evidence-based mentoring, and it’s an honor to head up this local program ," she said.

Hall, who was previously executive director of the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra, joined BBBS in July as the marketing and development manager.

“In her short time with the agency, she has already raised our profile within the community,” Bivona said.

“Because of her experience with our local nonprofit community, she was the ideal choice to lead and grow the mission in Wichita County," he said.

Bivona was promoted to executive vice president for the BBBS Lone Star Agency in May.

In Hall's new role, she will oversee the fund development and programs staff for the local office. This office routinely serves over 100 children and their mentors, and saw its numbers grow in 2022.

“The team works incredibly hard, and we enjoy exceptional relationships with other youth-involved organizations," Hall said. "Based on initiatives began this year, the agency is poised for growth in serving even more youth in the coming year."

Hall is a graduate of Midwestern State University and has lived in Wichita Falls more than 30 years, most of that spent working in the education and nonprofit fields.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star is a nonprofit organization that has existed for more than 100 years to help children succeed in life.

It does this by matching children ages 6 and above with caring adults who serve as mentors, advocates, resources and guides. Volunteers commit to meeting with their Littles two to four times per month for at least a year.

Its professional staff are there every step of the way to solve problems and support each match’s success. BBBS Lone Star has been part of the Wichita Falls community since 2009.

For more information, call the Wichita Falls office at 940-767-2447 or visit https://www.bbbstx.org .

