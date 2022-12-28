ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

I Got Pregnant Before I Could Legally Drink. Here’s What It’s Like To Be The ‘Young Mom.’

By Kelsey Graham
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jtPd_0jwWei6G00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOZZE_0jwWei6G00 The author was with her daughter when she was a baby.

I became a mom before I was legally able to drink. During my sophomore year of college, as I was in one of the best design programs in the country and making strides on my sorority executive board, my life got rerouted. I ignored the signs for months, but when I went home on spring break, I had to face reality. I was three months pregnant, and life as I knew it changed forever.

Growing up, I was filled with ambition to make it out of my hometown after high school. And I did. But a year-and-a-half later, I found myself back in the same place I had worked so hard to move on from.

Now that I was pregnant, my parents were apprehensive about letting me return to school four hours away. So, I tearfully and reluctantly slid out of my newly built life. I cut everyone out except my boyfriend and father of my daughter, who I’m still with today, and a few close friends, who mostly ended up not being friends at all.

I was never a baby person. Growing up, when family members would have kids, I stood back, adoring the baby from afar, but passing on chances to hold it. I never babysat beyond watching my younger brother. And while it’s true what they say — when it’s your child, it’s different — it was still overwhelming being responsible for another life when I was just starting to lay the foundation for my own.

The first two years of having a child were a chaotic blur. While my peers were hoping to pass their final exams, I was hoping my baby would sleep through the night. Luckily, with a strong support system from my family, my boyfriend, and his family, I was able to finish my degree. But besides my boyfriend, I had no one outside of my immediate family who I could lean on. There was no time for a social life, and most of my peers couldn’t relate to motherhood any more than I could relate to their lives as young adults without children.

On top of this, I had to deal with the reactions in public when people realized the baby was mine. In the early years, when my daughter and I still lived with my parents, if she and I went anywhere with my dad, they’d assume we were both his daughters. When my daughter was a few months old, I took her to storytime at the library by myself, and the looks and stares when we walked in sent me home in tears.

When my daughter started preschool, I took the next step in young motherhood: finding a job. Fresh with a bachelor’s degree and a high GPA, I was ready to jump into the workforce and show what I was capable of. But I quickly learned I needed to keep quiet about having a child after I let it slip a few times in interviews, and it cost me the jobs. So I kept quiet, and when it finally did come out that I had a child, I would downplay it, acting as if it was no big deal balancing a job and motherhood. This is something mothers of any age can, unfortunately, relate to.

When my daughter started elementary school, I was excited to get involved at the school as a room parent. But I quickly learned many other parents were less eager to have me involved. Making mom friends wasn’t easy; actually, it was pretty impossible. On average, most other parents were 10 to 12 years older than me, and some seemed to hate me on principle.

They wanted nothing to do with me — and this seemed to extend to my child. While my daughter got along with many of these same moms’ children, playdates never seemed to get organized. When I reached out, I’d be put off to a future time that never came. It became clear that some mean girls never really grow out of it; they just become moms.

I started to feel guilty that I’d had my daughter at such a young age, subjecting her to treatment she didn’t deserve.

Unlike me, my daughter is a social butterfly and quickly made other friends, and I eventually formed bonds with some of the moms, some of whom also felt like outsiders. But there were always reminders that we didn’t truly fit in. Like when my daughter came home from a neighbor’s house a few months after we moved in and told us how she was (unknowingly) grilled about her parents as they played in the backyard.

But it wasn’t just fellow parents who asked intrusive questions. At least once a week, I’d get comments about how young I looked when I was out with my daughter or people asking if I was really her mom. One time, my daughter and I were at a store browsing in the same section as another woman, and of course, my daughter started chatting and telling the woman her age. The woman looked at me and asked mine, and I told her.

“Hm… So that means you had her at 20,” she said while staring at me unsmilingly.

I said, “Yes, have a nice day,” and we walked away.

At 27, I was fortunate enough to return to school to earn my master’s degree. During this time, I worked in the Graduate School Office as an assistant with other students ranging in age from 20-year-olds who had just graduated with their bachelor’s to others in their 30s. It was nice to be around people closer to my age and, even more, to be back in the school setting I loved and where I felt like I belonged.

One day, a group of employees were chatting with the Assistant Dean about graduate students and the fact that they sometimes lack time management skills. I interjected with a comment based on my experiences, and the Assistant Dean turned to me and said, “Well, you’re not a normal graduate student.”

I was the only parent out of all the graduate assistants who worked in the office, and the words stunned me. It felt like no matter where I went, I didn’t fit in.

As my daughter got older and started middle school, it became easier to tune out the excess noise. We switched schools for many reasons, and the new community was a bit more accepting, but I still had to deal with being asked if I was the sister or nanny at almost every school event.

Around this time, people closer to my age were finally starting to have kids. After years of feeling like a lone wolf, I hoped to connect with women my age and make a circle of friends. But after multiple attempts to make friends and be social, it became clear that I wasn’t the right “fit” for these new moms either. They were looking for other families to have playdates with, and since my child was almost a decade older than their children, I didn’t fit the bill. I didn’t have any more success making friends with women without children — they often seemed resistant to having a mom join the circle.

Around my 30th birthday, I went to the DMV with my daughter to get my license renewed. When we got to the front, my daughter started chatting with the lady behind the counter. Eventually, my daughter told the nice lady about my upcoming birthday, and the lady smiled at me and said, “I was a young mom, too; I get it.” It was a warmth I’d never felt before, encouragement to keep going from someone who understood.

It also dawned on me that women are judged for whatever choices we make, especially if they deviate from the very narrow idea of what’s “normal.” My best friend spent over five years of her life caring for her sick mother, and even though what she did was amazing and incredibly selfless, she still felt put down by others for not having a husband and kids. People commented after her mother passed that she could “finally live her own life.” But she’d always been living her life. Her time and experiences mattered just as much, even if she wasn’t following the expected path.

After years of trying to find my people and feeling isolated, I realized my people were all the women who had also taken the path less traveled. And while that didn’t change my situation, it changed my perception. Today, I feel much stronger and more confident than when I started my journey as a mother, which has made all the difference.

Given a chance, would I change anything? No, not really. Maybe I’d care less what others thought of me. I like who I am, and more importantly, I couldn’t imagine my life without my daughter. Being a young mom is what brought her to me, and I’ll always feel lucky for that.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch .

Comments / 184

Crystal Hansen
3d ago

I had my second child at 20, first at 18. While I'm sure she's being truthful, I think it's weird. Nobody ever treated me like this for being a young parent 🤷‍♀️

Reply(28)
27
KAWELL81
3d ago

Honestly, even though it is not the norm these days, 20 is NOT that young to become a mother...I applaud this woman for taking responsibility and giving her child a chance at life! She HAS to let go of worrying about what others think about her choices. There are people who are judgemental jerks regardless of age. The BEST thing I ever did was learning to live without care for the opinions of others. She is a great mom and determined young woman who has a wonderful life ahead of her little family!

Reply(9)
31
baldy baldsmen
3d ago

you were being judged for having your daughter at 20? I mean 20 is young but its not 15. not a big deal

Reply(4)
58
Related
Mary Duncan

Boss gives woman huge bonus upon finding out she’s pregnant just before Christmas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I got pregnant accidentally at twenty-three, I was lucky enough to have a great, big support system in place to help me through it. I had my mom who was eager to become a grandmother, my boyfriend who was extremely eager to become a dad, and friends who were excited to become aunties to my little one.
Mary Duncan

“She can’t talk while she’s in a coma!” Mom saves daughter getting fired from unreasonable boss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Back when I worked at a “real” job that I had to clock in for and listen to a boss, there was just about nothing that struck more fear in my heart than the thought of calling out sick. Keep in mind that it was the restaurant’s policy that if we were sick we weren’t supposed to come to work - we were to stay home and protect our customers and patrons. The owner may have written the manual decades ago, but his son-in-law, a former cop turned restaurant manager, did not follow it.
RadarOnline

'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
KANSAS STATE
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
Lefty Graves

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
M. Brown

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
Ricky

The bizarre story of the 19-year-old boy who got engaged to a 76-year-old woman

When a 19-year-old boy Italian boy named Giuseppe D’Anna announced on Tiktok that he would propose to the love of his life, his fans started trolling him. This is because the woman who he claimed was the love of his life was a 76-year-old woman named Milina Gatta. The story of this couple went viral on social media.
Lefty Graves

Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son

Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.
HuffPost

HuffPost

239K+
Followers
13K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy