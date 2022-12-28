ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEIBT_0jwWeZ6b00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week.

From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns , a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary.

Nailah Curry has been bringing home-cooked meals to Main Street in Lexington since 2020 when she opened Lou Lou’s Seafood. This week, the cooking had to come to a halt. A pipe in a storage area above her restaurant broke and caused the ceiling to collapse.

Moore County businesses report holiday ‘boosts’ following power grid outage

“I got a message from a guest and they sent pictures saying um there is some ice and water outside your building maybe you want to check it out,” Curry said.

It happened on Christmas Day. Curry wasn’t even in town at the time.

She saw icicles hanging off the roof, and the overhang outside of the restaurant was soaked.

“I am just glad it was not as bad as we anticipated it looked terrible outside,” Curry said. “All the police and fire out here scared me.”

The support of her customers has touched her through this tough time.

“They are willing to come out they are asking if we need any tiling, and they have businesses that are willing to give us things so we have a great support system,” she said.

Crews will have to inspect for mold, check the wiring and repair the burst pipes, once the place dries out and it’s safe enough for the power to cut back on.

Community raised over $90k for Cummings High School band’s trip to Sugar Bowl

There’s no set date for Lou Lou’s Seafood to reopen, but Curry is remaining positive.

“I think we may hold off until our anniversary to do a re-grand opening or revamp. Something like that,” she said.

No matter how long it takes, she knows her customers will be there.

I’m not really worried about losing customers. If anything it will bring more because they want to support us,” she said.

When they do reopen, they’ll be debuting a new menu. Lou Lou’s Seafood’s two-year anniversary is January 1st.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Water damage to Mount Airy High gym

Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro roads reopened after two water main breaks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Holden Road and Patterson Street reopened Thursday night after city crews worked to repair two water main breaks in Greensboro. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said one of the breaks was in the area...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt

The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We are heading into a weekend where people choose to celebrate the new year in different ways. For some, it means gathering at home or going out drinking. For others, the celebration involves gunfire. High Point police will have double coverage over the next few days. Officers are prepared to […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy