WILSON, N.C. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was charged with shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 in North Carolina. Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Wilson County courtroom. Sessoms was charged with killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Aug. 2020, according to WRAL.

WILSON COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO