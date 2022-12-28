Read full article on original website
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
cw39.com
New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
Family, friends gather to remember popular bartender allegedly killed by boyfriend in Montrose
Tiffany Rodriguez was a popular bartender in Montrose who loved animals and loved to sing. Only after her death, did her family learn she was a victim of domestic violence.
fox26houston.com
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth charged with assault against Z-Ro: reports
HOUSTON - It's been several months since a viral video showed legendary rapper Z-Ro assaulted and fellow Houston rapper Trae tha Truth, who was at the center of the beef has been charged for his involvement, according to reports. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight...
Click2Houston.com
RodeoHouston to announce star entertainment lineup for 2023 season
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced this week that they will announce the 2023 star entertainment lineup. The announcement will be made on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 starting at 7 p.m. during a live stream on the Rodeo’s Facebook page, a news release said. Immediately...
Click2Houston.com
Videos of the year: These are the 2022 moments caught on camera we’re not likely to forget anytime soon
HOUSTON – The scary, the amazing, the beautiful, the frightening: these are just some descriptors of the videos from 2022 we won’t forget. Take a look back at some of the footage from throughout the year that made us look twice and press play again. Twin teens who...
fox26houston.com
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
1053rnb.com
The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen
16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
Click2Houston.com
‘You don’t have to close out the party’: Houston leaders call for city to celebrate ‘responsibly’ this New Year’s
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called for residents across the area to bring in the New Year responsibly. “Let’s close this year out safely and bring in a new year -- do it safely,” Finner said....
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Click2Houston.com
Trae Tha Truth charged with assault over fight with rapper Z-Ro in August, documents show
HOUSTON – Houston’s hometown hero, activist, rapper and entrepreneur Thompson Fraizer, better known as Trae Tha Truth, has found himself in some trouble after being arrested and charged in connection to a fight that took place back in August, according to court documents. Trae has since been charged...
fox26houston.com
Homeless couple takes care of missing 17-year-old with special needs for 3 weeks, teen now found safe
HOUSTON - A missing 17-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe by his parents. The teen was last seen at his family’s River Oaks apartment on Westheimer and Kirby on December 10. For the last three weeks, Kate Byrum-Kocurek and her husband, Brandon, have been frantically searching...
Woman shot in arm along METRORail line in southeast Houston, police say
A shooting Wednesday night marks the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October. While HPD says these incidents appear to be isolated, riders are questioning that statement.
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston warehouse catches fire twice in a single day, HFD says
A warehouse caught fire twice in a 12-hour period. Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in southeast Houston, near William P. Hobby Airport and the Gulf Freeway. About 12 hours later, firefighters were called back to the warehouse to put out another fire. Firefighters observed...
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders after SWAT officers called to home in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police said a man has surrendered Thursday morning after a SWAT situation at a home in southeast Houston. Officers were called to a home in southeast Houston around 8:15 a.m. for a “family disturbance with a weapon.”. It all happened in the 5200 block of...
