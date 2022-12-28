The Bend Rapids Youth Hockey Club announces an expansion of their program to the Tier II level with their first 16U AA team. The goal with this team is to provide an opportunity for players around the state to compete at a higher level. Statewide Tryouts were held in May. Sixte players have been selected and with initial practices and games under the belt,the opportunity to represent Oregon at the National Championships in March is a real possibility.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO