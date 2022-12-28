Read full article on original website
mycentraloregon.com
Car Strikes Pedestrian In Low Visibility
A 53-year-old Bend resident was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Third and Franklin. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Bend Police, the pedestrian was reportedly crossing Franklin Avenue outside the crosswalk when he was hit by a 2008 white Chevy Impala traveling west.
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Declares Hunnell Road Campsite Unsafe
The City of Bend has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based...
mycentraloregon.com
Master Gardener Applications Due
Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. The program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. In person classes will...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Rapids Youth Hockey Expands
The Bend Rapids Youth Hockey Club announces an expansion of their program to the Tier II level with their first 16U AA team. The goal with this team is to provide an opportunity for players around the state to compete at a higher level. Statewide Tryouts were held in May. Sixte players have been selected and with initial practices and games under the belt,the opportunity to represent Oregon at the National Championships in March is a real possibility.
