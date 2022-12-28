Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel
A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
Update on AJ Styles Following Injury at Thursday’s WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, AJ Styles appeared to sustain a left leg or ankle injury during Thursday’s WWE live event in Hershey, PA, while teaming with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Styles dove from the ring to the floor, but clutched his leg as the referee threw up the dreaded “X” to signal for assistance. AJ then sat as Anderson, Yim, and officials examined him. Anderson and a referee assisted AJ to his back, and he appeared to be in pain. One correspondent speculated that Styles may have blown out his ankle.
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Following last week’s reveal of Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Wyatt stated that he wanted to apologize to the cameraman who he attacked in “cold blood” last week, but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who stated that Wyatt must “pay the check” because he is still the party responsible for the recent attacks.
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
Video: WWE Pays Tribute To Late TNA/Impact Commentator Don West On SmackDown
The condolences and well-wishes directed to the family and friends of Don West continued on the final WWE on FOX show of 2022. During the opening moments of the first match of the evening on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., commentator Michael Cole sent a message of condolences to the family and friends of the late Don West.
Possible Reason Why Triple H Decided to Drop the WWE 24/7 Title Gimmick
WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Triple H’s decision to drop the 24/7 title gimmick during his podcast. “I don’t know if they could do a Hardcore Championship thing, but I think they still do a little wild, wild west stuff. I mean, you still still see some chairs come into play. You still see them going through a table and stuff, so I think there’s enough TLC and street fight and stuff like that where you get those elements in your product. I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.”
WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA 12/29/2022
The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ends in a no contest due to interference from Bayley, who lays out both Belair and Lynch. * The OC...
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision on WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Latest on Possible Plans
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a real possibility. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE still...
Reason Why Jim Ross Did Not Attend This Week’s AEW Rampage Tapings
Fans watching Friday’s AEW Rampage episode will not hear Jim Ross’ voice on the show’s commentary. The show was taped after Wednesday’s Dynamite. Ross was not on the show, and the broadcast team consisted of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Paul Wight. According to Dave Meltzer’s latest...
Video: WWE Releases Never-Before-Seen Match Featuring Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin
WWE has released a previously unseen match between Baron Corbin and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. To thank fans for assisting WWE in reaching 92.5 million YouTube subscribers, the company has released the Corbin vs. Reigns dark main event from the February 28, 2020 SmackDown on FOX episode. Corbin,...
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/28/22)
Dynamite for 2022 is in the books and it was solid show and ended the year rather well. We got a big title match for TNT title, continuing the MJF vs Bryan Danielson angle, and of course the sixth match in the best of seven series for the Trios titles.
