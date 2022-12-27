Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
NASDAQ
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
NASDAQ
Four Corners (FCPT) on Buying Spree, Acquires Illinois Asset
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently acquired a portfolio of three properties in a strong retail corridor in Illinois for $11.5 million. The properties are leased to Aspen Dental, Addus Homecare, AT&T, WellNow and Banfield Pet Hospital. The move is in sync with the company’s portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.
NASDAQ
2 Monster Stocks With Multibagger Potential to Buy Before 2023
The events of the 2022 stock market have left many investors feeling discouraged and perhaps unsure about what the new year could hold. While there is no guarantee that the volatility will abate in the months ahead, history has taught investors time and time again that the only way to sustain returns and build a profitable portfolio is to stay invested through the ups and downs of the market.
NASDAQ
Why Is Synopsys (SNPS) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Synopsys (SNPS). Shares have lost about 10% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Synopsys due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Delta Air Lines Stock Could Take Flight in 2023
Even a couple of years after the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, U.S. airlines continue to face a range of problems. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) certainly has its fair share of issues to deal with, so it’s not necessary to load the boat on DAL stock. Still, Delta gets a “B” rating as the company’s management has a bullish outlook for the coming year.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? 3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
You probably don't think about how natural gas gets to your house or who owns the bridges and roads you drive over; you just assume that they will be there. And while you probably don't own a gas pipeline, a bridge, or a road, you can own a piece of them with investments in companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). And the best part? They all pay reliable dividends supported by the cash flows from the vital assets they own. They all trade for well under $100 per share, so a $5,000 investment could get you a lot of shares.
NASDAQ
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the prescription...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks Down 49% and 66% in 2022 to Buy for 2023
The year 2022 will go down in history as a historically bad one for growth stocks. But there's a silver lining. While the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index closed out the year down a staggering 33%, and many companies saw even bigger valuation crunches, some top stocks now trade at great prices.
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. FIEUX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
NASDAQ
5 Reasons Tesla Stock Is Collapsing
Zane and Connor go over the five reasons that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is falling. Tune in to this video to hear about how Elon Musk's other ventures, macroeconomic conditions, and more is negatively affecting the stock price. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Comments / 0