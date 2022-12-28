Read full article on original website
Top 5 Crypto To Keep An Eye On In 2023
The crypto market has had an eventful 2022. With the numerous collapses and bankruptcies that were witnessed this year alone, it comes as no surprise that the market is marking the end on a low note. However, as another year is ushered in, there are numerous cryptocurrencies in the space that offer opportunities in the coming year. Here is a list of assets that have proven and will continue to prove themselves.
Tesla And Bitcoin Have ‘More In Common Than You Think,’ This Nobel Prize Winner Says
Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman has joined the ranks of the world’s intellectuals and business moguls to give the thumbs-down to cryptocurrency. Last June, the American economist drew parallels between the cryptocurrency craze and the real estate bubble of the mid-2000s, stating that consumers’ belief in crypto assets is comparable to their enthusiasm in the US home market prior to its collapse.
NFTs On XRP Ledger Gain Momentum, But Still Lag Behind
Whoever thinks of XRP in 2022 will probably first think of the Ripple court case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is approaching its grand finale in the upcoming months. But there is also news about XRP that concerns the XRPL ecosystem. This news comes from the...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Growth Will Surge Alongside Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) In 2023
The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, and it looks like 2023 could be the year of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Already performing well during phase 3 of the presale with an 805% growth surge, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is expected to shine alongside both Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX). >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS...
Algorand (ALGO) And Filecoin (FIL) Show Bearish Trends While The Flasko (FLSK) Presale Advances
The cryptocurrency market has been going through peaks and valleys during the last quarter of 2022. Coins like Filecoin (FIL) and Algorand (ALGO) were stumbling down in November, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel – Flasko!. Algorand (ALGO) Down 11% In Just A Week.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Material Indicators
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
OKB (OKB) And Toncoin (TON) Fail To Yield Profits Like Flasko (FLSK) Will
OKB (OKB) Sees A Downturn. The OKX exchange has a native token called OKB (OKB). OKB (OKB) includes paying trade costs and enabling user access to platform voting and management. Recently, Elon Musk followed the OKX exchange on Twitter. This caused the price of OKB (OKB) to jump slightly. Unfortunately,...
Top ICO Crypto Presale to buy this 2023 Toon Finance Coin (TFT)
There have been a plethora of new cryptocurrency currencies released into the market, some with a calm demeanor and others with a storm. Toon Finance Coin is a relatively new cryptocurrency that has shown tremendous success in the short time since its ICO presale began. The Toon Finance Currency, a meme coin similar to Dogecoin based on warm and fuzzy cartoon characters, might give you a run for your money.
3Commas Leak Exposes Over 100,000 APIs, CEO Confirms
For a while now, 3Commas users have been posting on social media about a possible breach that led to their API keys being leaked. This resulted in unauthorized and unusual trading patterns on users’ exchange accounts, in most cases, in a bid to pump and dump coins. 3Commas had so far denied all of the rumors saying there was no breach but with irrefutable evidence now staring them in the face, the crypto trading platform has taken responsibility for the first time.
Is The NFT Bull Market Back? Here’s What The Data Says
The NFT market took a rather significant beating in the year 2022 despite reaching its peak trading volume at the start of the year. Since then, volume is down more than 94% as investors move away from these highly illiquid assets. However, there has been an upturn in NFT volume in the last month, so is the NFT bull market back?
Blink And You’ll Miss It: Oryen Network Presale Live. Cardano (ADA) Holders Will FOMO
The cryptocurrency market has seen a massive influx of new investors in recent months, and the Oryen Network presale is one of the latest projects to have caught their attention. With the current market sentiment at an all-time low, Oryen Network looks to be the perfect opportunity for savvy investors looking to capitalize on the next bull market.
The Sandbox (SAND) Investors Await Bull Market While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Forecasted For 6000% Growth
This year has brought many ups and downs in the journey of almost all cryptocurrencies. Even long-standing projects like The Sandbox (SAND) have not been able to brave the bearish market sentiments. However, a new crypto project, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which started its presale just a few weeks ago, has amazed market analysts with its tremendous growth. During the first two phases of its presale round, Orbeon Protocol recorded an increase of 805% in its value, and the third phase is set to grow more.
VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
Vulcan Blockchain’s Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Set for Release Q1 2023
December 28, 2022, Tallinn, Estonia: Vulcan Blockchain has just announced that its’ novel auto-rebasing Layer 1 protocol will launch in Q1 of 2023. The protocol, which has been under development for some time aims to balance supply side issues affecting market stability. In this vein, the primary key feature of the Vulcan Blockchain is its Auto-Rebasing mechanism, which adjusts the circulating supply of $VUL (the native coin) every 15 minutes.
Best Real Money Online Slots – Play Slots for Real Money
More online casinos are being opened regularly as the popularity of online gambling grows. As a result, hundreds of thousands of real money online slots are available online. However, choosing an online slot worth playing might take a lot of work with so many options. Top Real Money Online Slots:
LBank CEO Allen Wei Takes to Twitter to Address Cloud Service Provider Fud
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters: Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
MEXC Interviews ChatGPT: Although I Am Not Humorous, I Know How to Make 10 Million
ChatGPT is a chatbot from OpenAI. It became instantly famous, with more than 1 million users within the first five days after launch. Even Elon Musk said, “many people are crazy about ChatGPT. MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, asked 20-odd questions to the bot and came to...
Skylex Network to Launch Mainnet in 2023
Skylex Layer-1 blockchain is preparing to launch its mainnet in Q3 of 2023. Once the mainnet is launched, Skylex will be able to reduce the block’s finality to 3 seconds. To do that, Skylex Network has developed multiple products and services that allow users to join the world’s fastest-developing digital ecosystem.
