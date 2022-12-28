Read full article on original website
Have players returned to Fortnite for Chapter 4 and its many events?
Fortnite fans have given Chapter 4 a fair chance. If you’re a pro wrestling fan, you may either talk about television ratings or can’t comprehend why anyone would care. It’s usually a sign of how that specific property is doing, or how they’re being promoted. It’s not an indication of quality but of how fans are reacting to it.
You’re using the Sky Jellies all wrong in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 (use vehicle)
The new Sky Jellies are great but did you know you’re using them wrong?. Fortnite introduced a new ally in your eternal fight for Victory Royales, and those new buddies are the Sky Jellies. The Sky Jellies are your friends, and they only want to help. Unlike real jellyfish, who just sting you and make your life miserable. No, these Sky Jellies are a lifesaver.
Gildhart is making me people regret getting the Battle Pass
The new Crew outfit for January has been unveiled and wholly moly, he’s cool. Let us meet Gildhart, the Golden Stag of Vengeance. The entire chapter 4, season 1 theme has been this medieval, knights gimmick and the new crew pass member is exactly what this new season needed.
