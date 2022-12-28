The new Sky Jellies are great but did you know you’re using them wrong?. Fortnite introduced a new ally in your eternal fight for Victory Royales, and those new buddies are the Sky Jellies. The Sky Jellies are your friends, and they only want to help. Unlike real jellyfish, who just sting you and make your life miserable. No, these Sky Jellies are a lifesaver.

8 HOURS AGO