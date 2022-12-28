ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

MLGW lifts boil water advisory for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Thursday afternoon they are lifting the nearly week-old boil water advisory for Memphis and Shelby County, adding there are no restrictions to water use. The boil water advisory was put in place as a precaution following frigid temperatures throughout Shelby County over Christmas weekend,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The P&H Café, a beloved Memphis dive bar, shut down during the pandemic | Why it was important and how it could come back

"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson. Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork– caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.
2 injured in overnight interstate crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured Tuesday night in a multi-car crash that caused I-240 West near Mt. Moriah Road to be blocked off for more than an hour, Memphis Police said. The Memphis Fire Department and TDOT also responded to the crash around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Two...
2 injured in East Memphis shooting Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in East Memphis. Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place in East Memphis. Two victims, a man and a woman,...
