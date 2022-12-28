Read full article on original website
Baptist to open new emergency health care facility in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care will open an emergency health care department in Arlington, Tennessee, which will serve as the first and only freestanding emergency department in West Tennessee. Baptist will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7 at from 1 p.m....
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
Memphians having to look elsewhere for water as more grocery stores runout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple Memphis grocery stores were completely out of water bottles and water jugs Tuesday after the rush by shoppers over the last few days. It was Friday that the precautionary water advisory first went into effect across the city. Since then, clean drinking water has gotten harder and harder to find.
Opinion | From me to all of you, happy holidays… and Go Grizz! | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas Day 2022 promises to produce some rare and unprecedented events. For one thing, it will be bitterly cold with a low in the teens that will follow single digit temperatures on Christmas Eve. That’s a far cry from Christmas just a year ago when the...
TEMA confirms second death due to cold in Shelby County from Arctic Blast
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) confirmed a second cold-related death in Shelby County as a result of the Arctic Blast that swept through the Mid-South over Christmas weekend. This comes days after Memphis Police confirmed the first death, a man found dead from the cold...
Free bottled water | Here's where to go today if you are still in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More bottled water will be distributed at Christ Baptist Church located at 3826 Mickey Dr. on Friday, Dec. 30 at 12 noon through a partnership between Making a Difference in Community (MAD) in Community non-profit organization and Love a Little Foundation. Each car will be limited...
MLGW lifts boil water advisory for Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Thursday afternoon they are lifting the nearly week-old boil water advisory for Memphis and Shelby County, adding there are no restrictions to water use. The boil water advisory was put in place as a precaution following frigid temperatures throughout Shelby County over Christmas weekend,...
Renters at South Memphis apartment say they’re surrounded by piles of garbage after 5-6 months without trash pickup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Month after month, tenants at the Latham Heights apartments have watched a growing mass of garbage overflowing from their dumpsters go from bad to horrifying. On Tuesday, concerned citizen and President of the Lauderdale Sub Neighborhood Association Kermit Moore reached out to ABC24 to see what...
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
TVA apologizes for rolling blackouts during record winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said they are taking "full responsibility," and apologizing to customers after rolling blackouts left thousands without power during a frigid Christmas weekend in Tennessee and the Mid-South. "We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why," the power company...
The P&H Café, a beloved Memphis dive bar, shut down during the pandemic | Why it was important and how it could come back
"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson. Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork– caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.
Mid-South superheroes make sure it’s a super Christmas for some Memphis area children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South superheroes are making sure Mid-South children have a super Christmas, despite the ice and cold. Volunteers with My Town Miracles delivered gifts to 85 families – that’s 210 children in several Memphis areas, including Orange Mound, Bethel Grove, Sherwood, Cherokee, and Belt Line.
2 injured in overnight interstate crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured Tuesday night in a multi-car crash that caused I-240 West near Mt. Moriah Road to be blocked off for more than an hour, Memphis Police said. The Memphis Fire Department and TDOT also responded to the crash around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Two...
2 injured in East Memphis shooting Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in East Memphis. Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place in East Memphis. Two victims, a man and a woman,...
Memphis seeing job growth in areas most affected by the pandemic, Greater Memphis Chamber says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Economic leaders are viewing 2022 as a year of big growth for Memphis. In November 2,700 jobs were added to the region according to the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce. It puts Memphis at 671,500 total jobs. According to Tecora Murray from the Chamber’s Center for...
Memphis rapper 'Big Scarr' dies at 22, Memphis Police confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper "Big Scarr," born Alexander Woods, has died at the age of 22, Memphis Police said Friday. MPD said the cause of death is still under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play. A signee with Gucci Mane's 1017 record label, Big Scarr...
Have you seen her? | Memphis family offers $5,000 reward for finding missing mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been looking for a missing Memphis woman for more than a month, and her family is asking the community for help finding her. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was reported missing Nov. 12 after she was last seen leaving Superlo Foods at 2269 Lamar Avenue, and she has since not been found.
Adult and juvenile shot in Raleigh, four people detained, MPD reports
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult and a juvenile were both sent to hospitals after a shooting in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 4100 block of James Road. The adult victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical...
Witnesses: 1 person dead in massive fire at nursing home on Kirby Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a massive fire at a nursing home in East Memphis, multiple on-scene witnesses told ABC24 late Thursday night. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
