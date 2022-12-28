ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England

Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery

Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits. A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
insideradio.com

Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.

Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America

BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
BOSTON, MA
POPSUGAR

What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert

Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs

When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Just 1 Canceled Southwest Flight at Logan Friday as Airline Tries to Recover

After days of cancellations and delays, Southwest Airlines passengers at Boston Logan International Airport enjoyed smoother sailing Friday morning. There was only one Southwest flight canceled at Logan as of 6 a.m. Friday, a stark difference compared to earlier this week. Meanwhile nationwide, the airline has only canceled 39 flights...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Igloos, Fire Pits And Greenhouses: 7 Boston Hotspots For Outdoor Winter Dining

Boston Uncovered has uncovered some of the coziest winter spots for oudoor dining in and around Boston.These are some of the most popular restaurants featuring igloos, fire pits, and greenhouses. Take a look at 7 Boston area hotspots for outdoor dining. Hey, we’re New Englanders a little chill in the air or snow on the ground won’t stop us from having some fun.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fcatv.org

Patriot Place Hosting New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration

Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, live entertainment, giveaways and more from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are invited to ring in the new year with family and friends at Patriot Place, with festivities including giveaways, temporary...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV journalist and Red Sox Poet Laureate Dick Flavin dies

BOSTON - The man known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox has died. Richard "Dick" Flavin was 86.Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for many years.Flavin was born on December 7, 1936, in Quincy and attended Stonehill college. He worked as a press spokesman, speechwriter and press secretary for several Democratic politicians before he turned political reporter in 1970, joining WBZ-TV in 1973. He worked for WBZ-TV for 14 years, winning several Emmys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.Flavin also wrote...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy