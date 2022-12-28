Read full article on original website
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
Shooter dead, woman recovering from critical head injury after SLC shooting
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a Salt Lake City shooting Thursday night.
WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
Police Log: Chairlift assault, drug possession charges
Monday, December 26 Assault Two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according to a complaint. A 52-year-old Florida man allegedly […]
Utah man takes stranger’s keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith,...
Suspect booked on felony charges after alleged assault on South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the case of a man accused of punching an officer, and who came “dangerously close to removing a firearm from two peace officers, which would have likely resulted in death or serious injury.”
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Shooting kills one in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
3 injured in West Valley City crash
Three people, including a three-year-old child, were injured following a crash on 4100 South and Constitution Ave, on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Police identify 20-year-old shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old man died overnight Tuesday after he was shot at a West Valley City apartment complex. Police have identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Redwood Apartments, located near 4000 South...
Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
3 cars end up in Logan River Saturday morning in separate crashes
Three separate crashes occurred in Logan Canyon Saturday morning, with each car ending up in the Logan River, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP)
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband
PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
Identity released of 20-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on US-40
INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
Smithfield man arrested on theft warrant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 42-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Hyde Park business back in September, according to law enforcement. Bryan Dean Buhler was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit,...
