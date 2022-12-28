ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

KSLTV

West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper

GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ABC 4

Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
PAYSON, UT
kjzz.com

Identity released of 20-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on US-40

INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Smithfield man arrested on theft warrant – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Hyde Park business back in September, according to law enforcement. Bryan Dean Buhler was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit,...
SMITHFIELD, UT

