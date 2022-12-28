Read full article on original website
Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl
Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
Orange Bowl Win A Perfect End To 2022, Shows What 2023 Vols Can Be
Tennessee football capped off its best season in over two decades the right way Friday night in Miami. The Vols led start-to-finish as they outplayed No. 7 Clemson on their way to a, 31-14, Orange Bowl victory. It was the last time the 2022 Tennessee football team took the field....
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Vols Talk Tennessee’s Orange Bowl Victory
Tennessee football knocked off Clemson, 31-14, Friday night in Miami to win the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Vols outplayed the Tigers start-to-finish as Josh Heupel led the Vols to the program’s first 11-win season since 2001. Heupel discussed his program’s ascension from SEC bottom feeder to Orange Bowl...
Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Holds Off Clemson To Win Orange Bowl
Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) capped off its renaissance 2022 season with a convincing, 31-14, win over Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Vols defense took “bend-don’t-break” to a whole new level with their ability to hold Clemson scoreless in scoring opportunities while Joe Milton III and Tennessee’s offense did enough to earn a comfortable victory.
ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub
An ESPN analyst went off about Hendon Hooker being a Heisman finalist snub during the Orange Bowl broadcast on Friday night. The post ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
Tennessee, Clemson battling for recruits going into Orange Bowl matchup
As the two teams prepare to square off on the field Friday night, Tennessee and Clemson are battling for a number of recruits in the 2024 class.
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
Heupel: Vols could use elite athlete Seldon in 'lot of different ways'
Tennessee hasn’t decided exactly how it might want to use Cameron Seldon once he arrives on campus. He has a skill set that could allow him to play a few different positions, potentially on either offense or defense, and a track record that suggests he could be productive at any of them.
Josh Heupel Talks Offensive Coordinator, Tight End Coaching Searches
Despite losing two-year offensive coordinator and tight end’s coach Alex Golesh after the regular season, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel isn’t too worried about the outlook ahead for his Volunteer offense. Ever since his arrival in Knoxville, the offensive scheme has been Heupel’s project – from the passing...
Knoxville push up man hits 2.6 million for 2022
Vols win 89th Orange Bowl game with 31-14 victory over Clemson. A crowd of 63, 912 at Hard Rock Stadium saw No. 6 Vols win the 89th Orange Bowl with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson Tigers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in...
Knoxville restaurants and bars prepare for Orange Bowl watch parties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Dec. 30, the Vols will take on Clemson at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. For people who will not be watching the game locally, bars across Knoxville are throwing watch parties. Knox Brew Hub is throwing a watch party for the first time. "We're...
Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss will make changes after ‘unacceptable’ season
Lane Kiffin suggested that changes will be made at Ole Miss after the team’s loss to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. Following the loss, Kiffin described Ole Miss’ 8-5 season as “unacceptable.” As a result of the 42-25 loss to Texas Tech, Ole Miss closed out the season with a 4-game losing streak and the Rebels lost 5 of the last 6 games. The last win for Ole Miss came against Texas A&M on Oct. 29.
