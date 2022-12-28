Lane Kiffin suggested that changes will be made at Ole Miss after the team’s loss to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. Following the loss, Kiffin described Ole Miss’ 8-5 season as “unacceptable.” As a result of the 42-25 loss to Texas Tech, Ole Miss closed out the season with a 4-game losing streak and the Rebels lost 5 of the last 6 games. The last win for Ole Miss came against Texas A&M on Oct. 29.

