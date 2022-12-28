Read full article on original website
TABLE-Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($22 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed. Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 1.97 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.93 billion rand. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 10.59 6.21 903.78 971.86 Sales (bln rand) 10.22 10.57 986.84 1,121.28 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.37 -4.36 -83.05 -149.43 BONDS (Settlement stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 54.29 53.51 3,392.21 3,114.45 Sales (bln rand) 56.26 45.51 3,363.20 3,104.39 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.97 8.00 29.01 10.06 BONDS (Trading stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 7.35 3.48 1,145.44 1,084.53 Sales (bln rand) 6.43 7.39 1,299.90 1,243.62 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.93 -3.91 -154.46 -159.08 ($1 = 16.9647 rand) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)
Israel to require Covid tests for foreign arrivals from China: ministry
Israel's health ministry on Friday said it will impose Covid tests on foreign travellers intending to travel from China, where coronavirus cases have surged. "It was decided to order that foreign airlines only accept foreign citizens on a flight from China to Israel if they have tested (negative) for Covid," Health Minister Aryeh Deri, part of a new government sworn in a day earlier, said in a statement.
The Observer view on how Britain’s crises can be fixed by a shift in political culture
Last year will be remembered as the most turbulent for the global economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove an enormous increase in global energy prices, which led to inflation spiking across the world. And 2023 will be tougher still for many Britons; it will be a year of falling real pay at a time when the cost of essentials has never been higher.
Britain Economy
Pedestrians walk past a large department store advertising its post Christmas sales In London, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
UPDATE 1-Canada competition tribunal approves $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw merger
(Adds details from ruling, background) Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's competition tribunal on Thursday approved the C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc that would create the country's second-largest telecom provider after Bell. Rogers' proposed deal had been blocked by Canada's antitrust bureau on...
Italy wants different use of resources used for euro bailout fund - PM
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy wants a different use for the money currently earmarked for the eurozone bailout fund, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. Meloni said she wanted to discuss the issue with the head of the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), instead of focusing on the ratification of a treaty that reforms the ESM.
Safe & Green Says Filed Second Complaint With U.S. SEC Against Shareholders Believed To Own Significant Amount Of Co's Common Stock
* SAFE & GREEN - FILED SECOND COMPLAINT WITH U.S. SEC AGAINST GROUP OF BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS BELIEVED TO OWN SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023.
Indonesia lifts remaining COVID restrictions - president
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday removed all remaining measures to control the spread of COVID-19 effective immediately, since most of the country's population already has antibodies against the disease, President Joko Widodo said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Ananda Teresia)
Rex International's Unit To Subscribe For 23,809 New Shares In Xer Technologies
* UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 23,809 NEW SHARES IN XER TECHNOLOGIES PTE. AT A CONSIDERATION OF US$1 MILLION. * UNIT SHALL COMMIT TO INJECT A CAPITAL AMOUNT OF UP TO US$3 MILLION INTO XER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven slump
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
Yourgene Health Says COO Hayden Jeffreys Purchases 3.1 Mln Ordinary Shares In Co On Dec 28
* YOURGENE HEALTH PLC - ON 28 DECEMBER HAYDEN JEFFREYS, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY, PURCHASED 3.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Parex Resources Announces Approval Of Normal Course Issuer Bid And Automatic Share Purchase Plan
* PAREX RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN. * PAREX RESOURCES INC- HAS ENTERED AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN WITH RBC DOMINION SECURITIES IN ORDER TO FACILITATE REPURCHASES OF ITS COMMON SHARES. * PAREX RESOURCES INC- RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC. MAY REPURCHASE COMMON SHARES...
Nevada Copper Receives $20 Mln From Closing Of Second Tranche Of Restart Financing Package
* NEVADA COPPER RECEIVES US$20 MILLION FROM CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF RESTART FINANCING PACKAGE AND PROVIDES UPDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NZ announces changes to livestock emissions scheme after farmers’ protests
After farmers' protests, the government is making changes to the agriculture carbon emissions scheme. As per the announcement, it proposes to keep prices low and use on-farm forestry to offset emissions. The New Zealand government has decided to change the proposal to price livestock emissions. After protests from farmers...
Gold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar as initial unemployment claim data pointed to a cooling off in the U.S. labour market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year. Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted...
Gold set for 2nd straight yearly drop on rate-hike pressure
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday, but were headed for a second consecutive yearly loss as aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,818.19 per ounce as of 0540 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,824.30.
A quick look at four ASX small-cap precious metal stocks
Panoramic Resources ramped up mining and processing operations in the Savannah Project following the restart. DevEx confirmed high-grade uranium of up to 8.8% U3O8 at the Nabarlek project following assay results. The Gruyere project of Gold Road Resources to meet its 2022 annual production guidance of 300,000–340,000 ounces. Market...
Cuba wins lawsuit with US over Cohiba cigars
Cuba has won the latest round of a 25-year old legal spat over US trademark rights to its famed Cohiba cigars, the smokes once favored by Fidel Castro, the company that markets them said Friday. The US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on December 20 cancelled the US-based firm General...
