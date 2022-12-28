ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
All-Knowing David Helman Has Faith in Dak Prescott, Is Right Again

With the NFL postseason rapidly approaching, it is of paramount importance to rank all the quarterbacks who might be appearing based on different metrics. If ever there was content made for the week between Christmas and New Year's, this is it. Speak's angle yesterday was sussing out who the panel trusted most on the NFC side of the bracket not named Tom Brady.
The Air Jordan 8 ‘Playoffs’ Is Reportedly Returning in Fall 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An original Air Jordan 8 colorway could be making its way back to retail soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” NBA legend Michael Jordan’s eighth signature basketball sneaker that debuted in 1993. According to the account, the classic style is returning to shelves next year. As the name of the shoe suggests, it was famously worn by MJ in the playoffs during the 1993 NBA season. This shoe is...
