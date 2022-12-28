ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

The Year in Review: October

Friends of the Venice Library (FoVL) hosted hundreds of people who attended a grand re-opening of the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library that included a reptile show attended by dozens of kids, parents, and other locals. LA Unified School District (LAUSD) announced plans to supply doses of naloxone, a medication...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Year in Review: August

Six police sergeants and two public service officer supervisors were promoted up the ranks due to their exceptional character and work ethic. Additionally, five new police officers joined patrol unit as trainees. City Hall finally established the terms of a rent control ballot measure for the November election but not...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Year in Review: September

Council continued making previously temporary measures prompted by the pandemic permanent. After formalizing parklets earlier in the year, they approved permanent changes to the way the city issues permits for outdoor fitness training programs in public parks. Adam Shekhter, MySuite, LLC., 1238 10th Street, LLC., and 1433 Euclid Street, LLC,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles

Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

In Memoriam | Harriet Hammond

Pasadena High School announced the passing of Mrs. Harriet Hammond. Throughout her 40-year career at PHS, Hammond taught countless students, inspired many colleagues, and created a treasure trove of lasting memories and lessons. In the classroom, she was a devout educator, truly believing that every student had the potential to...
PASADENA, CA

