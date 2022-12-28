Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
Washington Examiner
Buttigieg tested by Southwest Airlines meltdown after controversies of his own
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's harsh words for Southwest Airlines is good politics as thousands remain stranded across the country these holidays due to the passenger carrier's systems meltdown. But while Buttigieg has always supported his boss, President Joe Biden, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor's persistent struggles with the airline...
Southwest cancels more flights at South Florida airports
MIAMI - For passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week relief is still a few days away. On Wednesday the air carrier canceled more than 2,500 flights. As of 8 a.m., at Miami International, eight Southwest arrivals and 12 departures were canceled. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 19 arrivals and 16 departures were canceled. Out of the 2,743 cancellations already made for Wednesday flights within, into or out of the United States as of 5:30 a.m., 2,505 of them are operated by Southwest, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Meanwhile, the website shows the airline has already canceled another 2,348...
AOL Corp
Southwest promises refunds as airline sees 'certain' financial impact
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines promised to reimburse passengers for expenses such as hotels and car rentals in addition to refunding tickets after it canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm and said there would be a still-undetermined hit to its earnings. "There'll certainly be an impact to...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Father drives over 2,000 miles to bring home daughter stranded by Southwest
A California man couldn’t wait for Southwest Airlines to resume operations and decided to drive to the airport in Denver, Colorado, where his daughter had been stranded since Dec. 24. The trip lasted more than 30 hours and tallied 2,200 miles in total. "If I have to, I have...
Southwest Airlines chaos sparks new calls to make airlines pay passengers when flights are delayed or canceled
Air travelers in the US have far fewer legal protections than those in Canada or Europe, but some politicians say it's time to legislate.
Southwest flight cancellations meltdown may not be the last for any airline, experts say
Southwest has taken heat for canceling thousands of flights this week, but other airlines know "our time in the headlines is just one event away."
Southwest CEO apologizes for thousands of canceled flights
BOSTON – The Southwest counter and baggage claim at Logan Airport was quiet Wednesday morning after most of the airline's flights were canceled following what experts are calling a massive meltdown.Related: Flight canceled? Expert advice on what you can do"It started with weather," CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg explained. "And all of the other airlines were affected by it as well, but it didn't end up becoming the cause because it ended up being an operational meltdown on behalf of Southwest. You had pilots unable to call their own airline to find out where they needed to go, flight attendants...
Why Southwest's flight cancellations snowballed
The Southwest Airlines meltdown over the holiday week has reignited calls for updated infrastructure to prepare for future disruptions. While a historic nationwide storm was the initial cause of flight delays and cancellations, pilots say the company's scheduling software caused a "snowball effect."Capt. Michael Santoro, vice president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association and a pilot for the carrier for more than 13 years, told CBS News the infrastructure can't process crew reassignments after about 300 changes."The storm was the catalyst that started this whole event, but the major problem is that our scheduling IT infrastructure is outdated and can't...
CDC urges Americans to "reconsider" travel to China over COVID surge, will require tests
Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the U.S. starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The testing requirement will apply to travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and covers all passengers regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said.
