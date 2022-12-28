A deputy in Southern California was shot and killed following a traffic stop on Thursday, and the suspect was later shot and killed by police after a high-speed chase. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, stopped a vehicle at about 2 p.m. in Jurupa Valley, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, the sheriff's department said in a press conference later in the day. Sheriff Chad Bianco said that as Cordero approached the vehicle, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old William McKay, pulled out a gun and shot the deputy. Nearby Good Samaritans helped Cordero, but the eight-year veteran of the department later died of his wounds.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO