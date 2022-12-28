ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Ukrainian tycoon arrested in French ski resort in bank probe

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jwWVTPg00

A Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker suspected of embezzling more than $100 million has been arrested at a high-end ski resort in the French Alps, according to Ukrainian authorities.

French police arrested Kostiantyn Zhevago in a hotel in Courchevel on Tuesday based on an international warrant, Ukraine ’s State Bureau of Investigations said in a statement. It said Zhevago had a court appearance in Chambery scheduled Wednesday as a first step toward eventual extradition.

The Chambery prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrest, and said he would appear in court Wednesday or Thursday for the first stage in the extradition request process. The prosecutor’s office is awaiting documents from Ukraine supporting the extradition demand, and would not comment further on the case.

Zhevago was the principal beneficiary of Ukraine’s now-defunct Finance & Credit Bank and the former chief executive of mining company Ferrexpo, which is among the world’s top exporters of iron ore pellets and had an operating base is in central Ukraine.

Zhevago served in the Ukrainian parliament from 1998 to 2019, primarily as an independent.

In 2019, Ukrainian authorities launched a criminal case accusing him and other top managers of Finance & Credit Bank of jointly embezzling over $100 million from the bank. The investigations bureau said their alleged scheme harmed “the interests of the state and the bank's depositors.”

Ukraine issued an arrest warrant for Zhevago in 2019, with an international warrant following in 2021. Zhevago’s properties, companies linked to him and other assets in Ukraine were seized.

The arrest was announced as France's defense minister visited Ukraine to show French military support for Ukrainian forces. His office said the arrest had no link to the visit, the first by a French defense chief since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

Wife Of Vladimir Putin's Deputy Defense Minister Spent $85,000 In Paris Shopping Spree As Russia Devastated Ukraine With Bomb Attacks

The wife of one of Vladimir Putin’s top defense ministers visited France this year to enjoy a lavish shopping spree as her husband helped Russia amped up their attacks against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Svetlana Ivanova, the wife of Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, reportedly visited Paris in March and spent a whopping $85,000 on designer goods in the world’s fashion capital.Although Ivanova claimed she was visiting her children at the time of the visit, allies to the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released a report showing how Ivanova spent tens of thousands of dollars at a Prada boutique...
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Using Poison Against Ukrainian Troops That Leaves Victims 'Drowning' & 'Frothing At The Mouth'

Vladimir Putin’s poison of choice to use against enemy Ukrainian forces reportedly leaves its victims “frothing at the mouth” before they drown in their own fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.The poison, named Novichok, reportedly become a favorite of Putin’s even before he first invaded Ukraine ten months ago.According to Daily Star, the now 70-year-old Russian leader first used the deadly chemical in 2018 when he ordered it to be used against notorious double agent Sergei Skripal.Although the chemical agent is widely condemned due to the devastating condition it leaves its victims, Putin has allegedly been advised to use the poison against...
Daily Beast

Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun

A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway. The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
New York Post

Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike

Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952,  the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
ABC News

ABC News

960K+
Followers
201K+
Post
558M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy