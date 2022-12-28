Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent sued for over compensation
BUCKEYE, AZ — The Buckeye Elementary School District is facing a lawsuit over reports it paid its superintendent more than it should have. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the district and superintendent Kristi Wilson. It follows a report issued by the Arizona Auditor General...
AZFamily
Ex-teacher sues Chandler school after reportedly being fired for supporting LGBTQ+ student
Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Area of...
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Sues Buckeye School District for Alleged Payment Scandal
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Buckeye Elementary School District (BESD) and Superintendent Kristi Wilson for alleged “additional compensation.”. “Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts,” said Brnovich in a press release. “Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to...
AZFamily
Troubled Maricopa County constable submits resignation, sites medical reasons
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Doug Clark has been in the news a lot since he became a Maricopa County Constable in 2010, and that’s not always a good thing. Over the years, Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him, everything from driving at excessive speeds in a county car and impersonating a peace officer to using excessive force.
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
AZFamily
Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
AZFamily
Major Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider suffers data breach
Doug Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him over the years. His resignation letter says he’s retiring because of personal medical issues. Shady Park wins appeal; retirement community suit goes back to court. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. The Shady Park music venue in Tempe won its...
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
ABC 15 News
State Rep. Lorenzo Sierra announces cancer diagnosis, urges others to get tested
AVONDALE, AZ — State Representative Lorenzo Sierra of Legislative District 19, Avondale, announced he has prostate cancer. In a statement released Thursday, Sierra announced his diagnosis following a series of tests at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. VIDEO IN PLAYER: In October 2020, Rep. Sierra was hospitalized with COVID-19...
AZFamily
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
At least nine people shot in incident near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road
At least nine people are hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.
Woman dead, boyfriend arrested in stabbing near 99th Avenue and Indian School
Detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in west Phoenix late Friday night. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
AZFamily
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
SignalsAZ
Tempe’s New Park Rules Designed to Enhance Experience
Tempe has implemented new park rules citywide that will ensure that amenities like ramadas and playground equipment can be enjoyed by all and that parks continue to be safe, welcoming spaces. After a pilot program in September, the city updated its parks ordinance to implement the new rules at all...
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
Kari Lake appeals election lawsuit
In the appeal, Lake is asking Arizona's Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court's decision to throw her case out.
kjzz.org
Defense attorneys ask for $700,000 in fees from Kari Lake's legal team
After losing the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake launched an unsuccessful legal bid to overturn the results. And Lake’s setback in the courtroom could be a costly one. Defense attorneys filed a request Monday for Lake’s team to pay nearly $700,000 in legal fees and expenses.
Community rallies behind single mom whose son mistakenly drained her bank account on Roblox
PHOENIX — Complete strangers from across the country have rallied behind a Phoenix mother whose 7-year-old son mistakenly emptied her bank account through Roblox purchases. Kayla Howard shared her story on 12News a week before Christmas. She explained her son who has autism was playing on Roblox, the popular gaming application, and spent $897. That emptied her bank account and with overdraft fees, her account was in the red over $1,000.
